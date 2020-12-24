Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Montana’s 1995 national championship football team

“Looking back through the years, when I was off in other places and left for 20 years, you forget about the relationships and don’t appreciate it as much. 25 years, holy cow, my kids have grown up, and you appreciate it and the people who were a part of it and the administration.”

Wayne Hogan

Athletic director

Hogan lives in Florida and is the owner and CEO of Mango Media, a public relations and marketing company. He’s also the executive director of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Florida Rising Stars Project.

Hogan came to Montana from Florida State in the middle of the 1995 season and went on to work at Georgia State from 2006-13 before getting out of college athletics. After replacing Bill Moos at UM, he hired Mick Dennehy, Joe Glenn and Bobby Hauck, each of whom led the football program to at least one championship game.

“That was a big changing point in my life because it was my first opportunity to have my own program,” Hogan said. “Montana was a storybook place. We didn’t know places that beautiful existed. Then when you have such a great football program that was starting to take over everything, the city, the region, you could tell it was a giant waiting to awaken.

“I worked in college sports for 35 years, and that was the most satisfying, most fun, most rewarding of all the time I was in the business. We miss Montana every day. You can’t get it out of your blood.”

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0