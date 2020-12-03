Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Shann Schillinger embracing chance to coach

Q: So what is it that motivates you now as a coach compared to being a player?

A: You want to be motivated to win. I want to try to help this place. I’m working for a guy that recruited me. That motivates me. I want to help him succeed. You always have relationships built with the players that you want to do your part to help them succeed. I want to be able to help this university because this place means a lot to me. That all motivates me.

Q: Transitioning from player to coach, what are some things you do now as a coach that you didn’t recognize coaches spent so much time on when you were playing?

A: I think recruiting, the amount of work and time that goes into signing a kid, from all the details you've got to track down, information on them to make sure you’re signing the right kids. Those are things as a player you never knew the amount of time that went into it. Fundraising is another thing that coaches have to do that a lot. As a player, you never really sensed that.

Q: Speaking of the players, what type of relationship is it you try to have with them, and how do you go about fostering that?