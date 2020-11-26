Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: With CFL season canceled, former Montana Grizzly Dave Dickenson has 'highlight of 2020' coaching son, youth football

“I just tried to have fun with them,” Dave said. “The thing about it is, is the kids want to learn. You just have to try to find a way to keep them active without just sitting down and doing walkthroughs.”

He added: “As far as goals, I didn’t have any goals. I just wanted the kids to do well and have fun. I didn’t try to set any offensive yardage records. What I wanted to make sure they did is — the season’s already different with 9 vs 12 — but I wanted them to feel like it was worthwhile and we were going to get something out of it, we were going to be better football players by the end of it. I definitely think that was accomplished.”

The 47-year-old also experienced some nerves, which might be more appropriate for the coaches facing someone with Dickenson's resume. Were the kids actually learning? Would it be safe with kids over 200 pounds playing against kids under 100 pounds? How could he get everyone some playing time? And what types of defenses would he see? (It ended up being man-to-man defenses because basically everyone was new to 9-on-9 football.)