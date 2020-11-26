Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: With CFL season canceled, former Montana Grizzly Dave Dickenson has 'highlight of 2020' coaching son, youth football

MISSOULA — Dave Dickenson probably won’t be getting a championship ring for his latest accomplishment, and he’s fine with that.
Dickenson — who won titles as a player with Great Falls CMR, the University of Montana and the BC Lions, and as coach of the Calgary Stampeders — completed an undefeated season as a youth football coach last week.
That’s right, the former Grizzly All-American and College Football Hall of Famer who has played and coached in the CFL spent the fall coaching eighth and ninth graders instead of professionals in their 20s and 30s, a result of the pandemic.
“I’ve already got my share of rings, and I don’t know what the hell I do with those sometimes,” Dave said with a chuckle from his home in Calgary on the Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving, a holiday his family still celebrates in Canada, although he normally would hope to be busy with the CFL playoffs and Grey Cup this time of year.
Being occupied with the CFL season had limited the opportunities for Dave to coach his son, Cooper Dickenson, because he’d be coaching at the same time. The cancellation of this year’s CFL season afforded him the chance to hit the gridiron with his son for youth football.
“It was awesome. In fact, I loved it,” Dave said. “I don’t get to coach my son in hardly anything because I’m always busy. That can be good and bad. I had my dad as a coach, and I loved it. He drove me.
“You treat your son a little differently, and you’ve got to be careful that you’re not too tough on him. I was kind of in a little bit of a process of learning how is he going to react to my style. He’s going to get it at home anyway. That was something that I really enjoyed.”
Cooper enjoyed it too. He’s played quarterback, just like his father, in addition to wide receiver and free safety over his three seasons of football.
Cooper is short in stature and sight in build, another similarity to his father, who was small in measurables but large in heart and in Montana lore, leading the Grizzlies to the 1995 national championship, the first in school history.
“It was great,” Cooper said. “He really was good with the kids. Everybody really enjoyed him. He was serious about what we were doing, even though it was only bantam football.”
That seriousness came in part from Dave’s competitiveness but also from the fact that if he was going to coach kids in youth football, he wanted to make sure they were learning and enjoying the game that he so loves and that has given him so much over the years.
“I get to know all these other kids now,” Dave said. “You coach someone and you get to know them as a person. I’m looking forward to following them and seeing these kids, how far they can take it with the game.”
Coaching youth football was a test of Dave’s football muscle. The teams played 9-on-9 instead of the Canadian 12-on-12 because the pandemic limited sporting events to 50 participants.
That change brought Dickenson back to the feel of 6-Man and 8-Man football, which he watched growing up in Montana. He also had to adapt to a less-wide field than the CFL, so he used the offensive acumen that helped him win the 1995 Walter Payton Award and earn the nicknames "Super Dave" and "Legend of the Fall."
He created an attack that focused on gaining the edges with sweep plays, getting extra blockers by running a wildcat formation and catching teams off guard with pitch plays and halfback passes in addition to taking the occasional deep shots.
“I tried to basically add everything and anything that would be fun for the kids,” Dave said.
Cooper enjoyed running the offense. He did it while wearing the same No. 15 jersey that Dave made famous in Missoula.
Looking back on the season, Cooper didn’t have any advice for his father to take back to the CFL. It turns out he saw firsthand Dave knows what he’s doing as coach.
“He drew plays for everything, went a little too far at times,” Cooper said, “but that doesn’t matter, we ended with an undefeated season.”
Dave’s team went 6-0 and ended as city co-champions but didn't go on to the provincial championship game, another loss caused by the pandemic. Cooper had gone to that game each of the previous two years and won one, leading to his grandfather buying him a championship ring for Christmas.
The teams played games every two weeks, giving them time to recover if they were affected by the coronavirus. An outbreak on another team forced Dave and his squad to adapt on the fly one week.
“We ended up playing a completely different team than we were preparing for, found out on a Thursday and played on a Saturday,” Dave said. “It’s still way more fun to be playing than not be playing.”
There are normally 12 teams in the city, but they were each split into two because of the participation limit. The change left teams with 20 players and sometimes not enough to do a full scrimmage, so coaches would jump in so there were enough bodies. It also led Dave to be the head coach of the team, the Wildcats Orange, instead of just being an assistant, like he wanted.
In the past, he tried his best to bite his tongue on telling Cooper’s coaches what he thought they should be doing. When he took over, he ran the offense and special teams, left the defense to another coach and tried to make things as similar as he’s used to, like doing team film review with a computer and projector in a shack near the field.
“I just tried to have fun with them,” Dave said. “The thing about it is, is the kids want to learn. You just have to try to find a way to keep them active without just sitting down and doing walkthroughs.”
He added: “As far as goals, I didn’t have any goals. I just wanted the kids to do well and have fun. I didn’t try to set any offensive yardage records. What I wanted to make sure they did is — the season’s already different with 9 vs 12 — but I wanted them to feel like it was worthwhile and we were going to get something out of it, we were going to be better football players by the end of it. I definitely think that was accomplished.”
The 47-year-old also experienced some nerves, which might be more appropriate for the coaches facing someone with Dickenson's resume. Were the kids actually learning? Would it be safe with kids over 200 pounds playing against kids under 100 pounds? How could he get everyone some playing time? And what types of defenses would he see? (It ended up being man-to-man defenses because basically everyone was new to 9-on-9 football.)
“You have to be smart because you need everyone to add something, you don’t want a kid to get too overwhelmed too early on in their football career and then maybe give up the sport,” Dave said. “The goal is to obviously have success, but it’s also to put them in a situation where I know they have a chance to succeed and also in a safe manner.”
Coaching youth football didn’t mean Dave was done with professional coaching. He’s still been busy with offseason duties for his CFL team, like checking in on players, rounding out his coaching staff after some changes and scouting potential players.
He’s followed former Montana State standout Alex Singleton, who played on his Calgary team and has gone on to excel for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall. He checked in on Sentinel’s run to its first state championship since 1972, which was about two months before Dave was born. He also tracks CMR and is disillusioned about how far the Rustlers have fallen since the departure of coach Jack Johnson.
This year has shown Dave how coaching isn’t pandemic-proof, with the CFL season canceled while the NFL and major college conferences kept playing. He’d like to stay in Canada, coaching in the CFL, but he’s peeked into what types of openings there are in the states, although the double-edged sword that is the NCAA’s one-time transfer proposal might be another reason to keep him out of college coaching.
“I’ve always felt like I don’t want to always be this guy where the grass is greener on the other side all the time and you’re always looking for that new job, more money. I don’t really think that means you’re happier,” Dave said. “I want a good situation, good people, I want good support, and then I want to be driven, I want to have competition that, you know, it’s still a very worthwhile job. When you get all that, which I feel I have here, it’s tough to step away.”
It may also be tough to step away from the experience of coaching his son should the CFL season resume as planned in 2021. But he’s looking to get back to that journey with Calgary after he led the Stampeders to the Grey Cup championship in 2018.
Maybe by this time next year he’ll have another ring to add to his collection. This year, he at least has some special memories.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of other opportunities to coach him unless I get fired up here, which I don’t plan on doing,” Dave said. “This made the best of a crazy, disappointing year. It’s going to be something that I look back on as really a highlight of 2020 for me.”
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
