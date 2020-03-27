Where Are They Now, sponsored by Republic Services: Former Montana softball coach building powerhouse at Iowa State

It was a quick turnaround by Pinkerton, who had also found swift success not just at Montana but in his previous head coaching stops at Tulsa and Arkansas. He felt the Cyclones’ turnaround came in part because of the ability of the players to buy into his system while playing for their third head coach in three seasons. It helped that he had already known some of the players from when he recruited them while he was an Iowa State assistant coach from 2010-13.

“That’s what they did was buy in, and I think that was a key to our success,” Pinkerton said. “I think it was just letting them know that it was going to be stable and that they know we plan to be here for a while as a staff. As they buy into it, we built confidence, we built culture and we had fun, too. I think that’s one thing about the teams I had at Montana and here and even at Arkansas and Tulsa is we’re going to work hard but we’re going to have fun, too.”

The Cyclones haven’t just won under Pinkerton. They’ve created a record-breaking offense that’s fun to watch. Their 48 home runs in 2019 broke the program record of 45 that Pinkerton’s team set in his first season in 2018, which had broken the record of 40 set in 2013 when he was an Iowa State assistant leading the offense.