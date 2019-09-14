HELENA — No one really knew what to expect from Carroll College on Saturday afternoon.
It was the Saints first home game this season.
There was a new head coach roaming the sidelines. How would they play after narrowly losing to Montana Western last week in Dillon?
What they brought were fireworks.
The Saints (1-1) scored five touchdowns as they dismantled the Battlin’ Bears (2-1) with a 44-7 win in front of just over 2,000 fans at Nelson Stadium.
First-year head coach Troy Purcell could do nothing but smile as he started hugging his players while the clock counted down the final 30 seconds.
“It feels great,” Purcell said afterwards. “These kids responded well after that close loss in Dillon. We were just trying to find our identity at that time.”
That identity could very well have been interpreted as starting fast and never slowing down.
The game’s opening play saw redshirt freshman Devan Bridgewater heaving a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Shane Sipes.
Six plays later, the Saints were celebrating a touchdown when freshman Matthew Burgess muscled in for a six-yard run.
Rocky came back down the field and answered with a touchdown of its own when quarterback Drew Korf found wide receiver Josh Kraft on an 14-yard strike.
Korf was named the starting quarterback just prior to kickoff and was coming off of an impressive game against Montana State Northern, where he threw five touchdown passes.
This week was a different story.
The Battlin’ Bears opening drive was the only offense he could muster.
For the remainder of the game, that first touchdown pass was overshadowed by three interceptions and a fumble.
“We got our butts whooped up and down the field,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Stutzriem said. “Offensively, we didn’t control the line of scrimmage or limit turnovers. Defensively, we didn’t tackle well and we couldn’t get off the field.”
Part of the reason was because of the Saints’ backfield. Burgess was playing in only his second college game, but he wasn’t fazed by the defending Frontier Conference champions.
He found the end zone two more times, the first of which came at the end of the first quarter on a 4-yard run. The next was midway through the second with a 7-yard run.
Burgess had already eclipsed 100 rushing yards by halftime and the Saints led 23-7. He finished with 121 total yards.
During the second half, Burgess took a back seat to Bridgewater.
He threw touchdown passes to Shane Sipes and Tony Collins. In the blink of an eye, Bridgewater and the Saints were celebrating their first win.
Bridgewater finished completing 11 of 21 passes for 230 yards, while Sipes finished with 117 yards receiving and the touchdown.
“These kids played tough,” Purcell said. “They were having a good time. That is what it is all about.”
Carroll stays home next week when it hosts Montana State-Northern next Saturday. Rocky will host Montana Western.
Ryan Kuhn, 406mtsports.com
Montana Western 38, MSU-Northern 13
Traveling to Blue Pony Field in Havre has been a source of joy for Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse, and Saturday was no different.
The sixth-year coach is now 9-0 against MSU-Northern, with five of those wins against the Lights coming on the road.
Western (2-0) took down MSU-Northern (1-2) in an eventful game that ended in a decisive 38-13 victory for the Bulldogs, led by Western quarterback Jon Jund, who threw for 355 yards and found the end zone five total times.
Nourse was complimentary of Jund, but also recognized that there is still work to do for his QB and his team.
“He was the same as the rest of the offense,” Nourse said. “Really sloppy. He was able to make big plays but we couldn’t establish consistency. He had a good game, but I wouldn’t say it was a great game by any means.”
Jund now has nine total touchdowns in his first eight quarters of play, but his two turnovers today will be something that the redshirt sophomore will look to address before Western hits the road next Saturday when Western travels to Rocky Mountain College.
Jund’s play was a key factor, but the key difference between the Lights and Bulldogs came down to Northern’s inability to finish drives, and two excellent screen calls by Nourse.
The Lights were bringing extra rushers to pressure Jund most of the game, but twice the sixth-year head coach responded with well-timed, well-executed screens to redshirt sophomore receiver Trey Mounts.
Mounts took both for scores, from 28 and 55 yards respectively. The receiver ended his impressive day with 5 receptions, 160 yards and those two touchdowns.
“Northern was playing with reckless abandon,” Nourse said. “Bringing seven guys, couldn’t block them all, and, in retrospect, we should’ve called the screen about 10 times… Mounts has had an incredible offseason, takes a lot of pride in his craft and he’s really starting to come around. He did what he was supposed to do: make plays, and that’s what good players do.”
In the first half, Northern started back-to-back drives in Western territory, but walked away with zero points after a fourth-down stop and a goal line fumble by Lights freshman running back Cameron Taylor.
Taylor was representative of a tough rushing day for both sides, with neither team rushing for more than 70 yards, and each averaging 2.3 yards per carry. However, the one bright spot for the Lights’ offense was freshman quarterback Brenden Medina.
The Sebastopol, Calif. native threw for 245 yards and scored both touchdowns for Northern. Medina led several threatening drives, but his two interceptions contributed to the Lights’ inability to finish drives in the end zone.
Western had issues of their own. Jund’s two second-half turnovers were complemented by several penalties on all sides of the ball, including when the Bulldogs’ roughed the punter twice to give Northern’s offense chances to stay on the field.
“It was ridiculous,” Nourse said. “But we’ll take care of it. We’re not a very smart team right now, making a lot of unforced errors. That’s the focus this week, and we have to improve in our execution.”
Evan Reier, 406mtsports.com
Montana Tech 35, Eastern Oregon 10
After a season-opening loss to College of Idaho, the Montana Tech football team was looking for a little bit of redemption in a road game against Eastern Oregon.
The Orediggers found it, throttling the Mountaineers 35-10 in a game that was never close. Montana Tech’s defense was incredible throughout and there was a point early in the fourth quarter where the Mountaineers had minus-61 yards rushing.
“We gave up four big plays a week ago on some really small mistakes and I think our guys were better than that and wanted show up and throw down today,” Montana Tech head coach Chuck Morrell said after the game. “They did a really good job of getting after them.”
The Orediggers forced four turnovers on the day, all coming from the defensive secondary. Jake Orvis and Teddy Croft each had interceptions, while Ike Schweikert, a Columbia Falls grad, and Justin May each had a fumble recovery.
Montana Tech had a strong showing from its defensive line, especially defensive end Logan Kolodejchuk, another Columbia Falls grad. The sophomore finished with a game-high 10 tackles, 1.5 of which were for loss.
As a team, Tech ended with nine total tackles for loss and two sacks.
“Logan Kolodejchuk is blossoming as a football player right now,” Morrell said. “It’s exciting that some of those guys are stepping up and taking that role on in a spot where we lost a lot of key guys from a year ago.”
Jed Fike led the attack on offense, carrying the ball 29 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The Orediggers were efficient on that side of the ball, running 69 plays for 394 yards and had only one turnover, which was not turned into points.
Montana Tech got on the board during their first drive as they went 68 yards in a clinical seven plays that ended with quarterback Jet Campbell finding tight end Nate Sander from five yards out.
Fike then added two first-half touchdowns, including an incredible 29-yard run that nearly saw him get stopped at the line of scrimmage before he broke free for the score.
Campbell was efficient at signal caller, completing 9-of-16 passes for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His second score was an impressive 59-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Trevor Hoffman. He ended the game with a team-leading three catches for 92 yards.
Tech’s win on Saturday was its first road victory of Eastern since 2016. It was the seventh win for Chuck Morrell over EOU and he is 5-2 against the Mountaineers since 2015.
Tech is now 1-1 on the year and will host Southern Oregon next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Alumni Coliseum. Eastern Oregon (1-2) is at Portland State next week.
Jordan Hansen, 406mtsports.com
College of Idaho 41, Southern Oregon 38
The No. 15 College of Idaho Coyotes topped No. 20 Southern Oregon 41-38 in a shootout on Saturday afternoon.
COI (3-0) trailed 17-16 at the half but grabbed a 41-24 lead with 2:29 to go in the game. Southern Oregon (0-3) scored two late touchdowns, the second coming with just one second left in the game, to pull within three to make the game interesting down the stretch.
COI is off next week and will travel to Billings on Sept. 28 to take on Rocky.