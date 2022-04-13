Missoula-area golfers shine in Frontier Conference tournament

Western Montana was represented well earlier this week in the Frontier Conference men's and women's golf tournaments at BanBury Golf Club in Eagle, Idaho.

Sean Ramsbacher, a Sentinel grad who was named Frontier Conference Player of the Year last week, finished tied for second in the 54-hole men's competition. He carded a score of 71-76-73—220, which was six strokes off the pace of champion Mitchell Thiessen of Rocky Mountain College.

"Sean played a good (final) round Tuesday and hit some great shots, but just couldn't get anything to drop," Montana Tech coach Sean Ryan said.

"He put pressure on the leader but couldn't make the birdies he needed down the stretch like he did last year to win it. He has had a tremendous career for the Orediggers and I'm very proud of him and all he's accomplished. We are going to hold out hope that he can receive an at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament."

Ramsbacher entered Tuesday's final round seven strokes back of Thiessen. He bogeyed the first hole and birdied the sixth to stay even over the first third of BanBury and cut two strokes off Thiessen's lead. He birdied 10 and 12 to pull within three, but that's as close as he managed to get.

A 71 in the first round Sunday put Ramsbacher firmly in contention for the conference title, but a 76 on Monday placed him in a tie for second with Rocky's Jacob Johnson.

Rocky Mountain won the men's team title. The field for nationals will be announced in early May.

"What (Ramsbacher) has done over his career, and what he's done this year scoring-average wise, we're going to hold an outside hope for that," Ryan said of the prospects of Ramsbacher, who was named to the 2022 Frontier Conference all-tourney team, earning an invitation to nationals.

In the women's tournament, Loyola Sacred Heart grad Katie Fagg and Ronan grad Ellie Thiel landed on the all-tournament team.

The junior Fagg turned in a final-round score of 78 to bring her three-day total to 240 and secure a third place finish. Thiel, a freshman, kept her game steady all week, posting rounds of 84-83-84 on her way to a fifth place finish.

Fagg has made the all-tournament team two years in a row.

"I'm proud of the way all of our players handled the adversity, schedule changes and weather," Carroll coach Bennett MacIntyre said. "Our women put up a fight trying to repeat as champions and did great to finish in second.

"Katie Fagg and Ellie Thiel led the way and the future is bright."

Valentina Zukleta of the team champion Rocky Mountain squad won the women's title with a score of 218, 12 strokes ahead of second-place teammate Claire Wright.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0