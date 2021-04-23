 Skip to main content
Missoula product Katie Fagg leads Carroll golf team to nationals berth
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Loyola grad Katie Fagg helped lift the Carroll College women's golf team to a berth at nationals this week. In this photo from 2019, Fagg tees off in the State B tournament at Canyon River Golf Club in East Missoula.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

EAGLE, Idaho — The Carroll women's golf team outlasted Rocky to secure first place at the Frontier Conference Golf Tournament earlier this week.

Heading into Wednesday's final round, the Carroll women trailed Rocky by a stroke. The Fighting Saints fought until the finish to secure the tournament championship, securing the title by two strokes, 1078 to 1080.

Katie Fagg, a sophomore from Missoula, was Carroll's top scorer for the tourney, finishing fourth overall with a combined score of 258. Wednesday's top scorer for the Saints was Caroline Hobson, a junior from Oregon, who shot an 83 and finished fifth overall with a combined score of 263.

Missoula product Sydnee Nowlen pitched in for Carroll with a combined score of 287. The team will now transition its focus to preparing for the NAIA Women's Golf Championships on May 25-28 at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

—Carroll sports information

