It took all five sets and some inspired performances across the lineup for Montana, but the Grizzlies did enough to knock off previously undefeated Binghamton, 3-2, to pick up their first volleyball win at the Buffalo Invite in New York.

The Grizzlies (1-3) were up against the defending America East champions, who began their 2023 campaign with a perfect 3-0 record. Montana never fell behind, winning all three sets.

Montana won 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11.

“I think winning feels really good and there is no substitute for the boost that you get when you win,” UM coach Allison Lawrence said. “We’re in a phase of our season where the only way out is through, and every match is a different puzzle to solve.

"We had to stick with this one until we saw it through and it feels really good. When you get that first one, it feels like it sets you free in a good way.”

Four different players reached double-digit kills for Montana in its best offensive performance of the season. The Grizzlies hit .237 as a team, and held Binghamton to .180 for the match.

A pair of big performances from Catie Semadeni and Maddie Kremer proved key to the Montana victory.

Semadeni had a match-high 18 kills on .536 hitting. For the fifth-year Grizzly, it was the most kills she’s had in a match since early October of 2021. She did it with tremendous efficiency, committing just three errors. She also did it when her team needed it most, on multiple occasions.

In the third set win, Semadeni had three kills in a five-point stretch that shifted the momentum in favor of Montana. In the crucial fifth set, she had four kills. When Lawrence needed someone to call on, Semadeni delivered time after time.

“It felt like she was hitting 1.000, that’s how effective it felt and how reliable she was,” Lawrence said. “I think she just gave us so much momentum. She was just so terminal that I think everybody was celebrating her and getting momentum from her. As a senior with her attitude, I think she allowed us to relax and fight through some of our stress and our ups-and-downs.”

Kremer posted career highs in both kills and digs, remaining on the floor as a six-rotation attacker. Her 14 kills were second on the team, while her 24 digs were a match high for both teams. While Semadeni shined during the fifth set, it was the start from Kremer that set the tone of the match for Montana.

She had six kills on .400 hitting in the opening set, a 25-17 win for Montana, and opened up lanes for the rest of her teammates to attack.

“She keeps adding layers to her game every match. It’s part of why her dig numbers were so high,” Lawrence said. “She is just so aggressive to go play the ball, she’s hungry to be a playmaker, and I think she’s just getting better and better with each set. It was a breakout performance for her.”