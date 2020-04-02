Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Missoula Hellgate grad Tres Tinkle overcomes injuries, doubts to turn in historic career at Oregon State (copy)

“After the initial two or three weeks of feeling sorry for myself, I said, ‘Yeah, this isn’t going to be the end of me, and it’s going to make everything even more worth it,’” Tinkle said. “You see what it’s led to. I think those things happen for a reason. That’s just part of my story and makes what I accomplished feel that much better because I know how hard I worked when other people haven’t.”

Tres and Wayne also had to learn how to work with one another in a player-coach relationship. It was tough at first for Tres, a people-pleaser who felt like he didn’t get the praise other players got when he did something good and got criticized more heavily than others when he made a mistake. By the time he was back from his second injury, things were slowly starting to get smoother and smoother.

Yet, like everything else he had to navigate, it’s put him in a better position to try to prove people wrong once again as he now chases his dream of playing in the NBA.

“There are those challenging things, but they’ve turned me into the leader I am, the person and the player,” Tinkle said. “I wouldn’t trade any of it back. If I could do it all over again, I would. I loved the experience, and I loved what him and the other coaches have done with me. Just leaving my imprint at Oregon State will be with me forever.”

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0