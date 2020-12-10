Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Montana native Bobby Petrino finds rejuvenation at Missouri State

After a year away, Petrino got a shot at Western Kentucky and parlayed the successful season into a return to Louisville in 2014, helping quarterback Lamar Jackson win the Heisman Trophy. A poor 2018 resulted in his ousting and a second season away from the game that decade.

Missouri State is now the 13th coaching stop for Petrino in a career that saw his family forced to move around the country, sticking at most places for one or two seasons in 35 years. What's also now come full circle is his kids have kids, and he gets to spend time with them and spoil them.

“I’ve thought about that a number of times and felt like maybe that was hard on my kids when they’re in junior high and high school and packed up and moved and went to three different high schools,” he said. “On one aspect, I felt like maybe that was hard on them, but on another aspect, I felt like maybe that was good for them and they got to learn how to fit in and see different cultures and experience different things.”

Future plans

Missouri State is scheduled to play in Missoula in 2024. That would be Petrino’s fifth year with the Bears, which would tie his longest tenure at any school.