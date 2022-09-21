 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbia Falls' Golan, Flathead's Rumsey Eash are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Lilli Rumsey Eash of Kalispell Flathead and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Rumsey Eash was the top finisher from Montana in the huge Mountain West Classic cross country girls event Saturday in Missoula. She took fourth (18:52.87), competing with runners from Idaho and Washington along with the Treasure State.

Golan scored both goals in leading the Columbia Falls boys soccer team to a 2-1 win at Whitefish last Thursday. The match marked the end of Whitefish's 63-match winning streak.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

 

