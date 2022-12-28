Corvallis' Loran, Anaconda's Galle are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Ava Loran of Corvallis and Gabe Galle of Anaconda were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Loran collected 17 points in leading the Blue Devil girls basketball team to a win over Butte Central on Dec. 20. Corvallis won by the narrow margin of 37-34.

Galle piled up 31 points in leading the Copperhead boys basketball team to a 65-54 win over Arlee on Dec. 20. He was 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.