Corvallis volleyball player Hannah Martin and Eureka quarterback Hank Dunn were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Martin dished out 20 assists in helping the Blue Devils sweep Billings Central to claim the State A title last weekend in Bozeman.
Dunn threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 154 yards and two TDs in Eureka's 39-35 semifinal playoff win over Red Lodge last weekend.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.