The month of April has been a rough one for Missoula's Class AA tennis programs.

On Tuesday, the Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Hellgate dual meet was postponed because of rain. The girls portion of the meet will be held Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. and the boys portion will be held Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Playfair Park.

Hellgate and Sentinel both had crosstown meets versus Missoula Big Sky postponed earlier in the month. There is no word on when those meets will be made up.

—Missoulian staff

