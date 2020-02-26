Darby's Smith, Seeley-Swan's Conley voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Darby boys basketball player Nelson Smith and Seeley-Swan girls basketball player Aspen Conley were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Smith scored 20 points in the District 13-C championship game as the third-seeded Tigers upset top-seeded Seeley-Swan, 47-34, last week.

Conley scored 16 points in the District 13-C championship game to lead the top-seeded Blackhawks in a 59-38 win over Clark Fork last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

