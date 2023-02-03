Darby’s Cullen Duggan and Philipsburg’s Montannah Piar were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Duggan collected 28 points in leading the Tigers to a home boys basketball win over Lincoln on Friday. They won by the score of 71-43.

Piar scored 20 points in leading Prospectors to a home girls basketball win over Victor last Thursday. Their margin of victory was 47 points, 74-17.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.