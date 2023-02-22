Drummond's Trey Phillips and Lincoln's Makena Copenhaver were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Phillips poured in 18 points in leading the Trojans to a win over Darby in the District 13-C basketball championship Saturday night in Hamilton. Drummond outlasted the Tigers in overtime, 42-40.

Copenhaver scored 22 points in leading the Lynx to a win over Victor last Friday in Class C district basketball tourney action in Hamilton. Lincoln won by 32 points, 60-28.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.