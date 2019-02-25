Dylan Schulte's first professional bout was a fast and wild ride Saturday night.
The 22-year-old Missoula Sentinel grad was pitted against Nate "Bad Man" Morrow in the Elite Fight League #3 event in Lincoln, Nebraska. Both MMA fighters were making their pro debut.
In typical fashion, Schulte was the aggressor in the beginning. He lunged at Morrow's legs, picked him up and executed a body slam. But Morrow, of Hastings, Nebraska, was able to gain an advantage from his spot on the bottom by reaching back and wrapping his left arm around Schulte's neck.
Morrow executed a reversal move and then secured a first-round submission win in 38 seconds via guillotine choke. Morrow celebrated by jumping on the top of the fence surrounding the octagon, then hugged Schulte in a show of sportsmanship.
"This is not how I pictured my professional career taking off and it’s disappointing to say the least," Schulte told the Missoulian on Monday. "I put my heart and soul into this sport and to fail is never easy. In fact I think it only gets harder.
" ... I will continue to push forward. I will not let anything derail me. I know who I am and what I’m capable of. Thank you to everyone in Montana who supports me. I really feel the love and energy from you guys and I want to make you all proud. I’m proud of where I come from and always will be. I am wounded but not broken. I will be back."
Schulte earned a state wrestling championship at Sentinel and posted a 7-1 record as an MMA amateur fighter. He trained with the local Dogpound Fight Team prior to moving to Denver last winter.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian.com