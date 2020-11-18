Flint Creek's Cutler, Charlo's Cox voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Flint Creek football player Kade Cutler and Charlo volleyball player Kassidi Cox were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Service.

Cutler rushed for five TDs, passed for one score and forced two fumbles on defense in a 48-18 road win over Fort Benton last week to send the Titans to the 8-Man championship game for the third time in four years.

Cox had 14 kills, 13 digs and nine assists in a loser-out win and followed with seven kills as the Vikings lost to Fort Benton last week, ending one win shy of placing in the top four at the State C volleyball tourney for the second year in a row.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

