Flint Creek's Metesh, Ronan's McCrea voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Flint Creek football player Preston Metesh and Ronan volleyball player Madeline McCrea were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Metesh ran for four touchdowns of 54, 25, 31 and 16 yards as the Titans ran away with a 48-6 home victory against Fairview last week to advance to the State C 8-Man football semifinals against Fort Benton.

McCrea loaded the stat sheet with 12 kills, 8.5 blocks and three aces in a Western A divisional upset of Frenchtown last week as Ronan earned a berth in the state volleyball tournament for the first time in 18 years.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

