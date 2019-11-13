Florence volleyball player Sarah Hopcroft and Clark Fork quarterback Bryan Mask were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Mask tallied three touchdown passes of 23, 13 and 24 yards to help lead the Mountain Cats to a 46-34 win over Belt to advance to the State C 8-Man semifinals.
Hopcroft paced the Falcons with 17 kills and 12 digs in the three-set win over Anaconda to earn the Western B divisional title and top seed at state.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.