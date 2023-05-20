High school softball

At the Western B-C divisionals Saturday in Anaconda, Florence won the championship with a 9-3 win over Mission-Arlee-Charlo in the late afternoon heat. Key to the outcome was a five-run surge by the Falcons in the third frame. Elise Schneiter had three hits for Florence, including a double. K. Pickering earned the complete-game pitching win. Hayleigh Smith had four hits for Mission.

The Bulldogs beat the Falcons in the first game between the teams Saturday, 10-7. Mission broke a 6-6 tie with four big runs in the sixth. Smith and Rheid Crawford each had two hits for the Bulldogs and Olivia Coulter, Rylee Yeoman and Schneiter each had two for the Falcons.

In Western A divisionals Saturday in Frenchtown, Polson edged the host team to earn a spot in the championship, 5-4. The Pirates broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh on a Tyneesha Brown RBI double. Carli Maley led Polson with three hits, including two doubles. Avery Starr earned the pitching win, going 4 2/3 innings in relief. The Pirates played Columbia Falls in the finals Saturday night after the Wildkats beat Libby, 8-7. Haden Peters' two-RBI double in the sixth keyed the outcome. Maddie Moultray earned the pitching win.

Hamilton dispatched Stevensville in a Western A divisional loser out game Saturday, 9-2. The Broncs piled up 14 hits, led by Mariah Johnson with three singles. Johnson also picked up the pitching win, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out five. Layla Brushia had three hits for the Yellowjackets, including a double.

Corvallis beat East Helena in a loser out game Saturday, 17-11. Kaitlin McCartney had three hits for the Blue Devils, including a home run, and four RBIs. Makaia McEwen and Ella Daly also had three hits. Ronan bounced Whitefish, 16-5, behind four hits by Brogan Youngren.

Big Sky swept Bozeman in Class AA regular-season action Saturday in Missoula, 27-18 and 15-0. Breanna Hewitt had four hits for the Eagles in the opener, including a home run. Briella Wilson earned the win, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six in three innings. In the second game, Wilson earned the shutout win, allowing three hits in the four-inning contest. Grace Hood had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Helena won at Missoula Hellgate Saturday, 21-4.

Legion baseball

The Missoula Mavericks won a pair of road games Saturday. They opened with a victory over Bozeman, 8-6. Missoula broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the sixth and held on. Easton Reimers earned the win, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of duty. Chris Compton and Jace Bykari each had three hits for the Mavs, with the latter also collecting two RBIs.

Missoula then won a close decision over the Billings Royals, 10-8. Compton, Rylan Davis, Sam Matosich, Owen McQuinn and Luke Thorne all had two hits for the Mavs. Finn Davis earned the win, pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief ball.

High school track and field

Bigfork won the boys and girls team titles in the Western B divisional meet Saturday in Missoula. The Bigfork boys scored 122 to edge runner-up Loyola by three points. The Valkyries piled up 163 to outdistance second-place Loyola by 82 points. Manhattan Christian won the Western C boys and girls titles in convincing fashion.

William Wagner won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for Florence. Jack Jensen won the 800 and 1,600 for Bigfork. Wyatt Johnson won the two hurdle events for the Vikings. In the girls meet, Isabelle Berry of Loyola won the 100 and the two hurdle events.

The Class B state meet will start Thursday in Butte. The Class C state meet starts the same day in Laurel.

In the Western AA divisional in Helena Friday, Kalispell Glacier’s 4x100 relay team, propelled by a blazing anchor leg from junior Kash Goicoechea, won the event with a time of 42.17 seconds, nearly one-tenth faster than the previous meet record of 42.26 seconds established in 2017 by the Wolfpack.

“That’s awesome,” Goicoechea said. “We’ve been working towards it – trying to get better and better each time – and it’s just awesome to see it pay off.”

Before Friday, Missoula Big Sky senior Natalie Ellis hadn’t thrown a javelin longer than 115 feet, 6 inches. She accomplished that at the Gage Rice City Meet earlier this month, and clearly something clicked, because Ellis reset that PR in a big way at divisionals. First, her throw that cleared 120 feet drew cheers from Big Sky fans and her relatives looking on. Ellis backed that up with a throw of 127 feet, 6 inches, one that elicited even bigger cheers from the crowd, and was good enough to earn a first-place medal. “I feel like it was just the footwork,” Ellis said. “I’ve been working on trying to make my footwork smoother and have more of a dramatic increase at the finish, as well as a good use of the left arm. I feel like it just clicked…"

Other notable results from Friday: Missoula Hellgate’s Alex Shields won the boys shot put with a distance of 53 feet, 9.5 inches. Missoula Sentinel’s Ava Kellenberg won the girls long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches. Big Sky’s Alex Fuchs qualified for state in the girls pole vault with a height of 10 feet. She finished third in the event, behind Helena High’s Annika Nehring (11-3.5) and Hellgate’s Hannah Moses (10-6), on Friday.

Area boys winners on Day 1 of the Western A divisional were Hamilton's Evan Bennett (1600 run), Andrew Burrows (shot put), Tyson Bauder (javelin) and Taylor Searle (pole vault); Frenchtown's Carter White (long jump) and Columbia Falls' 4x100 relay team. Area girls winners were Stevensville's Claire Hutchison (400 dash), Corvallis' Olivia Lewis (100 hurdles), Frenchtown's Sadie Smith (shot put), Hamilton's Chesnee Lawerence (pole vault), Columbia Falls' Siri Erickson (1600 run) and Corvallis' 4x100 relay team.

For complete track results, log on to athletic.net.