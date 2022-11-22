Florence's Pat Duchien Jr. voted Republic Services Athlete of the Week

Pat Duchien Jr. of Florence was voted high school Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Duchien passed for five touchdowns in leading the Falcons to a repeat Class B state championship with a 48-7 home win over Loyola Sacred Heart Saturday. Duchien also ran for a touchdown.

Each week when high school sports is going on, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.” This week only boys nominees were announced because girls sports ended Nov. 12.

Readers voted for one boy in a poll that appeared at 9 a.m. Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting was open through 3 p.m. on Monday and Duchien Jr. won a close race.

The winner will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday. The Athletes of the Week will return again in December after winter sports have tipped off.