Florence's Pyette, Yeoman voted Prep Athletes of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence football player Tristan Pyette and Florence volleyball player Kasidy Yeoman were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Pyette rushed six times for 84 yards and one touchdown on offense and added six tackles, one sack and a 65-yard interception return touchdown on defense in Florence's 42-0 home victory against Cut Bank last week.

Yeoman collected 15 assists and three aces, both team highs, and added two blocks as new-look Class B Florence pulled out a five-set volleyball win against veteran Class A Stevensville last week in the season opener.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0