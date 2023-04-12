Florence's Maggie Schneiter and Drummond's Scott Parke were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Schneiter went 3 for 3 with one RBI and four runs scored in a home softball victory over Manhattan on April 6. The two-time defending State B-C champion Falcons ended the game in six innings, 14-4.

Parke won the 1,600-meter run in the Hamilton Invitational track and field meet on April 6. The junior posted a time of 4:48.25.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.