Florence's Wood, Seeley-Swan's Hoag are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Florence's Kolbi Wood and Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Wood helped lead the Falcons to a repeat State B-C softball title on May 28 in Lewistown. The senior shortstop was especially good in her team's tourney win over Cut Bank on May 26. She hit two home runs — including a grand slam — in a blowout victory.

Hoag helped lead his team to a championship in the State C track and field meet in Great Falls. He won the 200-meter run in 22.57 and the 400 in 50.58 and he anchored the 4x400 team to a first-place finish in 3:30.81.

Each week through May, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through noon on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0