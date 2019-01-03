KALISPELL — Kyle Samson, who guided the Kalispell Flathead football team to the State AA championship game in November, has resigned.
Samson, the Braves' head coach for the past five seasons, has accepted a job as offensive coordinator for the Montana Tech football team in Butte. The Orediggers are a member of the Frontier Conference.
"Kyle has an opportunity to pursue his career dream," Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson said in a press release. "This is a tremendous opportunity for him.
"... As we move forward, we will work to continue the tradition of a quality program and the road map that Kyle has laid out for Flathead High School football. Kyle pushed our program by getting our student-athletes to work hard, show integrity, and put team above self."
Samson's Braves lost in the State AA title game to Billings West, 20-14, at Daylis Stadium in Billings. According to Wilson, the process for finding a new head coach at Flathead will start immediately.
Samson was part of three state title teams at Helena Capital and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2002, his senior year. He was recruited by Bobby Hauck and went to play for the University of Montana, seeing time on the field during his freshman season.
Bill Speltz