Frenchtown boys basketball player Brandon Finley and Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball player Sam Clevenger were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Finley scored 24 points in Frenchtown's 76-48 home win over Whitefish last weekend. He was 12 for 14 from the floor.
Clevenger scored 21 points in leading Loyola Sacred Heart to a 61-45 win over Shepherd last weekend in the Shelby Tip Off Tournament.
Each week, the Missoulian sports department will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.