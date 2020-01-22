Frenchtown wrestler Landen Stewart and St. Ignatius girls basketball player Sydney Brander were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Stewart won the 103-pound title at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic last weekend in Missoula, improving his season record to 32-0.
Brander poured in 22 points in a 64-23 win over Arlee last weekend that gave the Bulldogs their second win of the season.
Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.