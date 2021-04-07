Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood, Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood and Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sherwood was a double winner at the Gene Hughes Invitational track meet last week in Hamilton. She took the 800-meter run in 2:37.12 and the 1,600 run in 5:53.03.

McDonald placed first in both the shot put (45 feet, 11 inches) and discus (140-06) recently at the Blue Devil Invitational in Corvallis. It was the first meet he had competed in since his freshman season in 2019.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

