 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood, Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald voted Prep Athletes of the Week
0 comments

Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood, Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald voted Prep Athletes of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Athletes of the Week logo

Athletes of the Week logo

Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood and Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sherwood was a double winner at the Gene Hughes Invitational track meet last week in Hamilton. She took the 800-meter run in 2:37.12 and the 1,600 run in 5:53.03.

McDonald placed first in both the shot put (45 feet, 11 inches) and discus (140-06) recently at the Blue Devil Invitational in Corvallis. It was the first meet he had competed in since his freshman season in 2019.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News