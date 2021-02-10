Frenchtown's Landen Stewart, Corvallis' Brooke Powell voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Frenchtown boys wrestler Landen Stewart and Corvallis girls basketball player Brooke Powell were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Stewart had another perfect week on the wrestling mat and improved his season record to 15-0, with 13 of his 14 pins coming in the first period in addition to his one victory by a decision at 103 pounds.

Powell tallied 20 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists in a upset win over Hamilton as the Blue Devils have won four games in a row after a 1-7 start to move into second place in the Southwest A.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

