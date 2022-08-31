Frenchtown's Lewis, Superior's Milender are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis and Superior's Decker Milender were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Lewis won the Missoula County Public Schools Invitational golf tourney on last week at Canyon River, carding a two-day score of 75-78-153. It was her third win of the season.

Milender ran for two touchdowns in helping Superior to a 50-32 football win over St. Regis in a season opener last Friday.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.