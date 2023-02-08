Frenchtown's Sadie Smith and Charlo's Stetson Reum were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Smith scored 21 points in leading the Broncs to a home girls basketball win over Corvallis last Thursday. They won by 33 points, 61-28.

Reum scored 24 points in sparking the Vikings to a home boys basketball win over St. Regis Friday. Their margin of victory was 35 points, 64-29.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.