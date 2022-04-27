Frenchtown's Smith, St. Ignatius' Rush are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Frenchtown's Sadie Smith and St. Ignatius' Andrew Rush were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Smith allowed just six hits and one run over the course of three softball games pitched from April 19-21. She struck out 30 batters and didn’t surrender a walk, keying the Broncs' perfect start through nine games.

Rush won the 800-meter run on April 23 in the Seeley-Swan Invitational track and field meet at Missoula County Stadium, posting a time of 2:06.65. The junior also placed third in the 1,600 in 4:41.38.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

