Friday/Saturday area roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football home opener moved to Saturday

High school football

Loyola Sacred Heart's home debut against Conrad slated for Friday night was moved to Saturday to assure the game would have the proper number of officials. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Rollin Field.

In Friday action:

Great Falls CMR won a home shootout against Missoula Hellgate, 42-35. Charlo dumped Valley Christian in the Eagles' 8-Player debut in Charlo, 42-6. Defending State B champion Florence whipped Manhattan at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 30-0. Polson won at Butte Central, 49-14. Drummond-Philipsburg downed visiting Choteau, 52-16, behind three TD passes and two TD runs by Tallon. Superior beat St. Regis, 50-32.

Kalispell Flathead topped Billings Skyview, 27-0. St. Ignatius stomped visiting Plains, 58-6. Seeley-Swan steamrolled in its home debut against Deer Lodge, 76-0. Kalispell Glacier whipped Belgrade at Montana State's stadium, 63-0. Dillon won at Whitefish, 26-9. Townsend topped Thompson Falls, 58-24. Libby blanked East Helena, 37-0. Darby dumped Troy in its home debut, 50-20.

High school volleyball

Hamilton, Butte Central and Polson turned in the top performances in the Friday morning and afternoon sessions of the Northwest/Southwest Tipoff Tournament in Hamilton and Corvallis. The Broncs boast a perfect 6-0 mark in pool play. The Maroons sit at 5-1 and the Pirates at 6-2. Stevensville, East Helena and Dillon all sit at 4-2. Pool play action continued Friday night and will conclude Saturday morning. The teams will then be seeded and the top ones will vie for a title.

High school soccer

The Bigfork boys beat visiting Laurel, 5-3. The Bigfork girls tied the Locomotives, 1-1. The Whitefish boys posted a 10-0 home win over Lockwood.

The Loyola boys tied visiting Billings Central, 1-1. Calvin Galloway scored for the Rams in the 60th minute on an assist by Raef Konzen.

Pioneer League baseball

Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from Raper and Gabe Wurtz as part of a 10-hit attack.

Billings led 1-0 on the solo homer by Fernandez in the second inning. The Mustangs made it 3-0 in the fifth on RBI triples by Raper and Wurtz. Billings made it 5-1 with two more runs in the seventh.

Kamron Willman had three hits for the PaddleHeads (58-25). Teammate Lamar Sparks doubled and drove in a run.