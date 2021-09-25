Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Hellgate's Kensey May wins Butte Invitational race

High school cross country
Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May took first in the 5,000-meter Butte Invitational girls race Friday. The senior posted a time of 17:59.8. Helena's Kylie Hartnett was second in 18:21.5. Bozeman won the girls team title and Hellgate was fourth.
The Missoula Sentinel boys took third and the Hellgate boys fourth in the Butte Invitational. Preston (Idaho) won the meet with 70 points, followed by Bozeman with 96, Sentinel 98 and Hellgate 137. Sam Ells of Glacier won the 5,000-meter race in 15:41. 4. Finneas Colescott of Hellgate was second in 15:47.6 and Edison Leffler of Preston third in 15:56.9. Tanner Klumph of Sentinel was fourth in 16:04.7 and teammate Chase Green fifth in 16:05.8.
High school football
Loyola Sacred Heart dropped a 33-8 decision at Eureka Friday. Sophomore Talen Reynolds scored the only points for the Rams on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter. For Eureka, Caleb Utter had three short touchdown runs and threw a 30-yard TD pass.
The Frenchtown boys posted a 3-1 win over Loyola Sacred Heart Friday. Lino Porto Espinosa was credited with two goals for the Broncs. The name of the player scoring the first Frenchtown goal was unavailable. Raef Konzen scored for the Rams. Loyola keeper Hudson Kovics saved 12 of 15 shots. Frenchtown keeper Bodi Beauchamp made one save. Loyola played to a 1-1 draw in Corvallis Saturday. Ryan Hutchinson scored for the Blue Devils. Konzen knotted the match in the 76th minute for the Rams.
High school volleyball
The Sentinel volleyball team won at Helena Capital Saturday, 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19. Quincy Frohlich piled up 17 kills and four aces for the Spartans. Raia Chase had 30 digs and Paige Sawyer dished out 17 assists.
Loyola posted a home win over Deer Lodge Friday, 25-17, 25-17, 12-25, 26-24. Deer Lodge swept past St. Ignatius Saturday, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13. Skyla Pierson had seven kills and Mary Hansen 10 assists and seven digs for the Wardens. Libby earned a home win over Columbia Falls Saturday, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12. Kelsey Johnson had nine kills for the Loggers. Grace Gedlaman had 12 kills for the Wildkats.
Women's college soccer
In a battle between the top two teams in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll, it was Montana that got its league schedule off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Northern Arizona on Friday night.
Caitlin Rogers’ first career goal, unassisted off a free kick from near midfield, was the match’s lone goal and all the Grizzlies (5-4-0) needed to post their fourth consecutive shutout.
In Montana’s last three matches, against Boise State, Long Beach State and Northern Arizona, all 1-0 wins, the Grizzlies were in a 0-0 deadlock at halftime.
In all three Montana found a way to get the job done in the second half, with the three game-winning goals coming from three different players.
On Friday night it was Rogers’ turn. In the 57th minute she took a free kick that skipped right at the six-yard box and through the hands and legs of Northern Arizona goalkeeper Natalie Manzo.
Credit, if not an assist, goes to Taylor Stoeger, who crashed the box and brought two Lumberjack defenders with her, which added to the commotion surrounding Manzo as she tried to make the play.
“Caitlin Rogers, first career goal, amazing. Sometimes you need luck to win games. We’ll take it,” said Montana coach Chris Citowicki, who improved to 21-4-7 against Big Sky opponents in his career.