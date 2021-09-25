Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Hellgate's Kensey May wins Butte Invitational race

In a battle between the top two teams in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll, it was Montana that got its league schedule off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Northern Arizona on Friday night.

Caitlin Rogers’ first career goal, unassisted off a free kick from near midfield, was the match’s lone goal and all the Grizzlies (5-4-0) needed to post their fourth consecutive shutout.

In Montana’s last three matches, against Boise State, Long Beach State and Northern Arizona, all 1-0 wins, the Grizzlies were in a 0-0 deadlock at halftime.

In all three Montana found a way to get the job done in the second half, with the three game-winning goals coming from three different players.

On Friday night it was Rogers’ turn. In the 57th minute she took a free kick that skipped right at the six-yard box and through the hands and legs of Northern Arizona goalkeeper Natalie Manzo.

Credit, if not an assist, goes to Taylor Stoeger, who crashed the box and brought two Lumberjack defenders with her, which added to the commotion surrounding Manzo as she tried to make the play.