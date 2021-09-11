Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Kalispell Glacier football team stops Missoula Big Sky

The Polson girls took top honors in the Cabinet View Invitational in Libby Friday. They posted a team score of 390, which was 21 strokes better than runner-up Frenchtown. Katie Lewis of Frenchtown was medalist with a score of 74, followed by Macee Greenwood of Corvallis at 79. Whitefish won the boys team title with a 299. Marcus Kilman of the Bulldogs was medalist with a score of 71.

The defending state champion Missoula Hellgate boys team moved to 5-0 with a big win at Helena, 6-0. Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored just 2 minutes into the game on an assist by Jake Adams. Five minutes later, Cameron McNelis scored on an assist by senior Marcus Anderson. McNelis scored in the 11th minute with a helper from Thorne-Thomsen. Thorne-Thomsen scored on an assist from Adams in the 14th minute. Hellgate had two more goals in the match. Nate Bruns scored on an assist by Anderson and Anderson scored on a feed by Thorne-Thomsen. Keeper freshman Hank Shattuck earned the shutout win with four saves. "Since the start of the season I feel like we're playing way more as a team, moving the ball around well," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said.