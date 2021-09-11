Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Kalispell Glacier football team stops Missoula Big Sky

High school football
Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-2 with a loss at Class AA fourth-ranked Kalispell Glacier, 56-20. Eagles QB Caleb Hren completed 15 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kolb Jensen had 14 rushes for 54 yards. For Glacier, Jake Rendina piled up 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Wolfpack QB Gage Sliter threw for 191 yards. Rendina ran for the first two touchdowns, including one from 80 yards, to give the hosts a 14-0 lead. Cole Sandberg answered with a short TD run for the Eagles but Jake Turner took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a TD. Big Sky's Isaac Ayers caught a TD pass last in the final half but his team took trailed 42-13 at the break. Sandberg scored on a short run midway through the third quarter to make the score 42-20.
Class A top-ranked Hamilton posted a 44-20 win at Frenchtown. The visitors opened up a 44-20 lead at halftime. Tyson Rostad threw for three touchdowns and scored on a 15-yard scamper to lead Hamilton. Tim Zohner caught 47- and 70-yard TD passes for the visitors. Carter White had a 97-yard kickoff return for Frenchtown.
Hot Springs, ranked No. 3 in the Class C six-man poll, posted a 55-0 home win over North Star. Kyle Lawson had touchdown runs of 17, 8, 1 and 41 yards. QB Jack McAllister had an 18-yard TD run and a 20-yard TD pass to Vania Afonin. Johnny Waterbury added a 53-yard TD run, Alan Peters a 3-yard TD burst and Will Corville a 60-yard TD scamper. "We're playing really good team defense," Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. "I think our tackling is really good. We're not the biggest team but our pursuit has been great."
Bigfork rolled to a 48-6 home win over Conrad in Class B action. Patrick Wallen threw for three touchdowns passes and a two-point conversion. Levi Taylor ran for two touchdowns.
Top-ranked Florence earned a 43-0 home win over Three Forks. Quarterback Patrick Duchien had touchdowns runs of 16 and 45 yards and threw a 40-yard TD pass.
In other action, Fairfield beat Eureka, 26-19, despite two field goals and a 21-yard TD reception by the Lions' Danny Dunn. Polson pummeled East Helena, 63-0, behind 247 yards passing and six TD passes by Jarrett Wilson. Bonners Ferry won at Libby, 7-0. Columbia Falls clipped Ronan, 42-6, behind two rushing touchdowns and one TD pass by Schweikert. Caleb Cheff scored for the Chiefs. Helena Capital dumped Flathead, 57-0. Superior whipped Troy, 62-6, behind two rushing touuchdowns and two passing touchdowns by Orion Plakke. Noxon beat Sunburst, 32-15. Stevensville won at Browning, 28-20. Thompson Falls posted a 63-6 home win over St. Ignatius. Whitefish blanked Butte Central, 30-0. Dillon beat Corvallis, 41-6. Charlo beat Darby, 38-25.
The Victor-Arlee game slated for Saturday was canceled because Arlee is in COVID-19 protocol.
High school golf
Thanks to a nine-shot improvement from day one to day two, Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey won the individual title at the Helena Golf Invite Friday at Bill Roberts Golf Course. McGreevey, who shot a 76 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday, backed it up with a 67 on Friday giving him a three-shot win as he made up seven a stroke-lead Will Salonen of Glacier, who led after day one.
The Bruins tied Glacier for the title, but eventually lost out on a playoff and took second.
The Wolfpack had three of the other top-four finishers as Salonen (146) took second, Tyler Avery (146) took third and Sam Engellant (147) took fourth. Cale Hines of Capital took fifth (147).
While Glacier and Capital tied for first with 595 before the title was decided in a playoff, Missoula Sentinel took third with 607.
Glacier took home the girls title with a final score of 747 strokes. The Bruins' Jillian Wynne was tied with Glacier's Chloe Tanner after day one but she separated herself with a second-round 78 and won by seven over Tanner and 13 over Helena's Sarah Halferty who was third (170).
High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel swept Flathead in Kalispell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17. Quincy Frolich paced the Spartans in kills with 10. Teammate Paige Sawyer had 25 assists, four blocks and three aces. Savanna Sterck had 18 kills for the Bravettes.
Valley Christian beat visiting Darby Saturday, 25-11, 25-14, 25-10. Ellie Hover had 12 kills, 10 digs and two blocks for the Eagles. Ashley Kelly had eight aces. Florence beat visiting Eureka Saturday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20. Corvallis swept past host East Helena Friday, 25-9, 25-6, 25-16. Helena Capital posted a win at Hellgate Saturday, 25-9, 22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 15-10. Noxon outlasted St. Regis Saturday, 16-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 15-4. St. Ignatius stopped Troy, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13. Thompson Falls topped Deer Lodge, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 34-32. Avery Burgess collected nine kills and 10 digs to lead the Blue Hawks. Ellison Pardee added seven blocks and McKenzie Robbins three aces. Skyla Pierson had 15 kills for the Wardens.
High school golf
The Polson girls took top honors in the Cabinet View Invitational in Libby Friday. They posted a team score of 390, which was 21 strokes better than runner-up Frenchtown. Katie Lewis of Frenchtown was medalist with a score of 74, followed by Macee Greenwood of Corvallis at 79. Whitefish won the boys team title with a 299. Marcus Kilman of the Bulldogs was medalist with a score of 71.
High school soccer
The defending state champion Missoula Hellgate boys team moved to 5-0 with a big win at Helena, 6-0. Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored just 2 minutes into the game on an assist by Jake Adams. Five minutes later, Cameron McNelis scored on an assist by senior Marcus Anderson. McNelis scored in the 11th minute with a helper from Thorne-Thomsen. Thorne-Thomsen scored on an assist from Adams in the 14th minute. Hellgate had two more goals in the match. Nate Bruns scored on an assist by Anderson and Anderson scored on a feed by Thorne-Thomsen. Keeper freshman Hank Shattuck earned the shutout win with four saves. "Since the start of the season I feel like we're playing way more as a team, moving the ball around well," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said.
The Loyola boys posted a 9-0 home win over Libby. Kolbet Schricte scored three goals and Troy Alford two for the Rams. Luca Dombrowski, Thomas Walthall, Clayton Ogilvie and Walter James each had one goal. Hudson Kovics made one save and Calvin Galloway also had a save for the hosts.
College volleyball
Montana (4-4) beat Drake Saturday afternoon in the UND Classic in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The set scores were 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-7. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno collected a match-high 17 digs for Montana. Teammate Elise Jolly tallied 16 kills. Drake fell to 2-3. Montana was slated to play again Saturday night against host North Dakota.