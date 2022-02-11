Friday/Saturday sports roundup: No. 8 Loyola Sacred Heart girls win at No. 6 Anaconda

High school girls basketball

In a clash of Class B ranked teams, No. 8 Loyola Sacred Heart won at No. 6 Anaconda Friday, 65-61. Charlotte Cummings led the Breakers with 17 points, followed by Kennedy McCorkle with 16, Natalie Clevenger 14 and Giovanna Horner 13. Alyssa Peterson led the Copperheads with 20 points. Loyola remained undefeated in league play under first-year coach Maddie Keast, a former Montana Lady Griz player.

Philipsburg stopped Superior Friday, 55-37. Asha Comings collected 14 points and Reece Pitcher 13 to lead the Prospectors. Cassie Green scored 13 points and Darby Haskins 12 for the Bobcats.

Eureka downed Libby Friday, 51-22. Jadyn Pluid scored 19 points and Ixone Coteron added 18 for the Lions. Rylee Boltz scored seven points for the Loggers.

Dillon won at Frenchtown, 63-27. Alexis Godin led the Broncs with six points. Helena edged Kalispell Glacier, 47-40. Sidney Gulick scored 13 points and Bethany Sorenson added 11 for the Wolfpack.

Drummond dumped Lincoln Friday, 49-20. Kimber Parsons collected 13 points and Holly Hauptman added 10 for the Trojans. Jenna Templeton tallied 10 points for the Lynx. Helena Capital outlasted Kalispell Flathead, 41-34. Maddy Moy scored 12 points for the Bravettes and Kennedy Moore added 11.

Seeley-Swan outlasted Charlo in overtime, 48-40. Kyla Conley scored 13 points and Dani Sexton added 10 for the Blackhawks. Mila Hawk scored 20 points for the Vikings.

High school boys basketball

Missoula Big Sky posted a 76-69 win over Butte Friday. Jake Gardanier led the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Louis Sanders with 13, Shane Shepherd 12, Caden Bateman 11 and Josiah Cuaresma 10.

Loyola Sacred Heart rolled to a 66-29 win over Anaconda Friday. Reynolds Johnston led the Rams with 13 points, followed by Ethan Stack with 12 and Raef Konzen 11. Gabe Galle scored 10 points for the Copperheads.

Helena Capital topped Kalispell Flathead Friday, 48-43. Jostan Cripe led the Braves with 14 points.

Dillon dumped Frenchtown Friday, 49-34. Connor Michaud scored nine points for the Broncs and Devin Shelton added eight. Jonathan Kirkley collected 21 points for the Beavers.

Libby edged past Eureka in overtime Friday, 59-53. Gavin Bates scored 28 points for the Lions and Caden Williams matched that number for the Loggers.

Philipsburg ran past Superior Friday, 68-34. Andrew Tallon tallied 19 points and Hayden Mason added 15 for the Prospectors. Wyatt Haworth scored 11 points for the Bobcats.

Drummond drubbed Lincoln Friday, 66-11. Chase Goldade led a balanced Trojan attack with 13 points. Kayden Tybo scored six points for the Lynx.

Charlo stopped Seeley-Swan, 57-46. Stetson Reum scored 16 points for the Vikings. Chase Haines meshed 14 points for the Blackhawks.

Boys high school hockey

The Missoula Bruins split with the top-ranked Bozeman Ice Dogs at Glacier Ice Rink. Five different Bruins scored in the 5-2 win on Friday night and Dan Upton had a goal and an assist in the 3-4 overtime shootout loss on Saturday morning. Missoula faces Helena Sunday to round out the weekend jamboree.

College indoor track & field

Montana competed against Big Sky foes Weber State and Montana State on Friday night at the Big Sky Preview in Bozeman, coming away with multiple first-place wins and personal-best results. The men's team fell to both Montana State (66-57) and Weber State (76-53). For the women, the Griz came out on top over the Wildcats (69.50-66.50), but fell short to MSU (66-57).

An individual highlight of the night was Emma Normand's 60-meter first-place performance, where she ran a personal best 7.56. Normand now ranks third in the Big Sky for the 60-meter dash. The Grizzly also placed second in the 200 meters dash (25.59).

Other individual highlights on the day included Emma Zimmerman's pole vault performance, posting a 12-01.50 result, clinching the first place spot. It was Zimmerman's personal best. Ariel Clark posted a personal best with her first-place performance in the weight throw competition (53-09.00). Freshman Matt Ward earned his third win of the season, posting a PR of 61-04.00 in the weight throw competition.

