Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Reynolds leads Loyola Sacred Heart to big win at Conrad

High school football
Loyola Sacred Heart moved to 3-1 with a 39-12 win at Conrad Friday night. Sophomore running back Talen Reynolds, son of former Montana Griz and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, piled up 167 yards rushing on 17 carries with three touchdowns. "The kids played their tails off," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We came up here after having a rough week with some kids being sick, just regular sickness. They were kind of tired so I was hoping they wouldn't have a letdown and they put together a good win against a good team." Malik Lyttle started the scoring for the Rams on a 79-yard pass from Keenan Russell. Reynolds added TD runs of 41 and 20 yards as Loyola built a 19-6 halftime lead. In the second half, Taylor Jones scored on a 51-yard pass from Russell and a 47-yard run and Reynolds scored on a 25-yard scamper. The Rams finished with 255 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Columbia Falls motored to a home win over Libby, 48-0. Mark Robison scored on a 30-yard screen pass from Cody Schweikert to start the Wildcat surge. Schweikert then intercepted a pass deep in Libby territory and teammate Isaiah Roth scored on a 3-yard burst. Roth scored again with 4:12 left in the first stanza on a 41-yard punt return. Roth scored one more rushing TD before halftime and Mason Peterson threw a 17-yard option TD pass to Jace Duval as the hosts built a 38-0 lead at intermission. Schweikert added a 64-yard TD pass to Duval in the third quarter.
Helena Capital posted a 49-0 home win over Missoula Big Sky. Six different players scored for the Bruins. Key to the outcome was a 28-0 surge by Capital in the second quarter. Caleb Hren completed 13 of 24 passes for Big Sky for 105 yards. Isaac Ayers also contributed with three receptions for 34 yards; Kolb Jensen caught five for 32.
Polson pummeled visiting Ronan, 62-8. Pirates quarterback Jarrett Wilson completed 28 of 39 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 59 yards on six caries. Xavier Fisher piled up nine catches for 90 yards with two touchdowns.
Eureka beat visiting Cut Bank, 36-7. Reminton Little scored on two short runs and Tristan Butts scored on a 65-yard interception return and a 26-yard pass from Caleb Utter.
Hamilton pounded Butte Central, 49-14. Tyson Rostad ran for two touchdowns and threw for three touchdowns to lead the Broncs. Thompson Falls blanked Superior, 49-0. Butte breezed to a 48-7 road win over Kalispell Flathead. Bigfork used a pair of touchdown runs by Farrier to edge visiting Boulder, 20-19. Frenchtown stomped Corvallis, 48-6. Valley Christian earned a win by forfeit over Reed Point-Rapelje this week. Thompson Falls trounced Superior, 49-0. Charlo outlasted Choteau, 44-34. Darby Beat Twin Bridges, 31-8.
Flint Creek won a wild one over St. Ignatius, 76-62. Tyler Burden ran for four touchdowns for the Titans. For the Bulldogs, Canyon Sargent caught five touchdown passes from Kellen McClure.
Florence scored in the fourth quarter to push past Townsend, 20-14, Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Pat Duchien threw three touchdown passes for the Falcons. Caden Zaluski scored the game-winning TD on a short pass, showing his toughness by hanging on to the ball after taking a hard hit.
High school volleyball
Sentinel swept Big Sky on Saturday at Big Sky, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12. Paige Sawyer had 18 assists and four aces for the Spartans. Quincy Frohlich collected seven kills. Raia Chase finished with 14 digs and four aces for the Spartans. No Big Sky stats were provided.
Kalispell Flathead posted a home win over Helena Friday, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19. Savanna Sterck collected 12 kills and Alliyah Stevens 12 for the Bravettes. Sienna Sterck had seven aces. Kalispell Glacier beat visiting Helena Capital, 25-18, 22-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-13. Sidney Gulick had 11 kills and 23 digs for the Wolfpack. On Saturday, Flathead beat Capital, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18. Savanna Sterck had 18 kills and Kennedy Moore had 14 assists and five digs for the Bravettes. Glacier swept Helena, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12. Gulick had 15 kills and 17 digs for the Wolfpack. Stevensville swept East Helena Saturday, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21. Columbia Falls beat Whitefish, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21. Jazzy Marino had 10 kills and five aces. Thompson Falls beat Eureka, 25-17, 25-12, 18-25, 25-11. Scarlette Schwindt had 15 kills, 21 assists and nine digs for the Blue Hawks. Reena Truman had 14 kills for the Lions.
High school golf
Polson's Hunter Emerson took medalist honors in the boys competition in the Hamilton Invitational Saturday with a score of 76. Marcus Kilman was runner-up with a 78. Polson won the boys team race with a total score of 324. That was 11 strokes lower than runner-up Whitefish. Macee Greenwood of Corvallis was girls medalist with a score of 78. Polson won the girls team race with a total of 401.
High school soccer
The Loyola boys beat Stevensville, 3-1. Scoring for the Rams were Nate Tuinstra, Luca Dombrowski and Max Sianchuk. Janis Wingerath scored for Stevi.
College cross country
Junior Joel Mendez ran to an 11th-place finish to lead the Montana cross country teams on Saturday at the Montana State Classic in Bozeman. Mendez covered the five-mile course in a time of 24:56.
He was followed in Montana’s top five by freshman Jordan Hansen (20th, 25:34), junior Truman Cowan (22nd, 25:41), senior Ben Vanderbosch (25th, 25:51) and senior Will Dauenhauer (28th, 26:21).
Montana, with 86 points, finished third in the team standings behind Utah State (24), which is ranked 17th nationally, and Montana State (35). The Grizzlies defeated Idaho State, which had 104 points.
Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton won the race by a sizeable gap of 18 seconds, crossing the line in a time of 24:07. Montana State and Utah State claimed the top nine spots and 17 of the top 19.
The Montana women’s team, which had just seven athletes, all in their first season competing for the Grizzlies, placed fifth out of five teams. Junior Bridget Boyle, a Bozeman High graduate and first-year Grizzly after transferring from Western Colorado, finished 49th in a time of 18:59 to lead Montana.
College volleyball
Montana was swept by CSU Bakersfield on Saturday in Cheney, Washington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-12. Ellie Scherffius and Catie Semadeni each had 10 kills for the Grizzlies. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno collected 14 digs for Montana (5-5).