Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Reynolds leads Loyola Sacred Heart to big win at Conrad

Loyola Sacred Heart moved to 3-1 with a 39-12 win at Conrad Friday night. Sophomore running back Talen Reynolds, son of former Montana Griz and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, piled up 167 yards rushing on 17 carries with three touchdowns. "The kids played their tails off," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We came up here after having a rough week with some kids being sick, just regular sickness. They were kind of tired so I was hoping they wouldn't have a letdown and they put together a good win against a good team." Malik Lyttle started the scoring for the Rams on a 79-yard pass from Keenan Russell. Reynolds added TD runs of 41 and 20 yards as Loyola built a 19-6 halftime lead. In the second half, Taylor Jones scored on a 51-yard pass from Russell and a 47-yard run and Reynolds scored on a 25-yard scamper. The Rams finished with 255 yards rushing on 27 carries.