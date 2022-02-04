Friday sports roundup: Class B No. 9 Missoula Loyola gets big road win over No. 8 Thompson Falls

High school girls basketball

Class B No. 9 Missoula Loyola got a big win over No. 8 Thompson Falls, 77-66, on the road Friday night. The Breakers bounce back after falling to Eureka a few nights ago. Natalie Clevenger dropped 27 for the Breakers while Kennedy McKorkle added 22. Thompson Falls was led by Ellie Baxter's 22 points as four players scored all its points.

Ronan beat Polson, 51-30, as Ronan improves to 10-4 overall.

Kalispell Flathead beat Butte, 36-32, to improve to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the Western AA — with its only loss to Missoula Hellgate. Browning took to the road and routed Whitefish, 58-26. Superior beat Plains, 53-29. Seeley-Swan beat Darby, 61-10.

High school boys basketball

The Missoula Sentinel Spartans survived a scare against Kalispell Glacier at home Friday night, 49-43. The Spartans put the game away late behind clutch free-throw shooting and defense that kept the Wolfpack at bay.

Butte handed Flathead a 61-55 loss in Butte. Polson beat Ronan, 56-47.

Loyola fell to Thompson Falls, 60-51, on the road. The hosting Blue Hawks used a 21-13 third quarter to build enough of a lead and held off a gutsy surge by Loyola in the fourth.

Browning downed Whitefish, 70-50, on the road at Whitefish. Superior beat Plains, 53-50.

