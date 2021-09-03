Friday sports roundup: Hamilton boys, Corvallis girls win Ronan Canal Bank cross country meet.

High school cross country
The Ronan Canal Bank Meet was held Friday. Defending State A champion Hamilton took top honors in the eight-team boys competition. Brinson Wyche of Corvallis won the race in 16:29.45, followed by Lane Cole of Hamilton at 16:46.93, Colter Purcell of Hamilton at 16:58.04, Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius at 17:26.70 and Harrison Silverio of Hamilton at 17:56.01. Corvallis won the girls team competition. Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the event in 21:26.96 and teammate Amara Auch was second in 21:40.63. Olivia Heiner of Ronan was third in 21:51.25 and Autumn Benson of Corvallis is fourth in 22:03.58. Ashtyn Wagner of Polson took fifth in 22:07.77.
High school soccer
The Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Big Sky girls soccer game slated for Friday was rescheduled due to Covid protocol. The game will now be played Sept. 14 at Big Sky. Big Sky also reschedule a game slate for earlier in the week at Flathead. That will now be played on Oct. 5. in Kalispell.
College volleyball
Montana had a rough start in the South Dakota State University Invitational Friday in Brookings, South Dakota. The Grizzlies (2-3) lost to California Baptist in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22. Montana had 15 errors to 10 for its opponent. Paige Clark led UM in kills with 10, followed by Peyten Boutwell and Catie Semadeni with nine apiece. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno collected a team-high 15 digs and teammate Elsa Godwin, who also graduate from Sentinel, had seven digs. The Grizzlies played the host school, South Dakota State, Friday night.
College cross country
Sophomore Olivia Lackland Henry ran to a third-place finish in the women’s four-kilometer race on Friday morning as the Montana cross country teams opened their fall season at the Clash of the Inland Northwest on the campus of Eastern Washington in Cheney. The Grizzlies placed third in the men’s six-kilometer race, with Joel Mendez leading the way with a 14th-place showing in 19:03. With teammate Beatrix Frissell, who won the Clash of the Inland Northwest on the same course in 2019, sitting this one out, it was Lackland Henry’s chance to lead a young team. Running behind Gonzaga’s Sadie Tuckwood and Idaho’s Maya Kobylanski, who finished first and second, Lackland Henry raced in the top 10 the entire distance before closing to third at the end in 14:30.
Adult bowling
The Mt. Sentinel Ladies League held a special game of Bingo, Bango, Bongo on Wednesday. Winners in the A division were Linda Bloxon (first) and Linda Mann and Julie Goebel (tied for second). Vida Long won the B division and Karen Gallagher was second. Lori Blotzke won the C division and Jane Mrkich was second. Carol Lang won the D division and T. Combs and Pam Schneiter tied for second.
—Missoulian staff