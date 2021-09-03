Friday sports roundup: Hamilton boys, Corvallis girls win Ronan Canal Bank cross country meet.

Sophomore Olivia Lackland Henry ran to a third-place finish in the women’s four-kilometer race on Friday morning as the Montana cross country teams opened their fall season at the Clash of the Inland Northwest on the campus of Eastern Washington in Cheney. The Grizzlies placed third in the men’s six-kilometer race, with Joel Mendez leading the way with a 14th-place showing in 19:03. With teammate Beatrix Frissell, who won the Clash of the Inland Northwest on the same course in 2019, sitting this one out, it was Lackland Henry’s chance to lead a young team. Running behind Gonzaga’s Sadie Tuckwood and Idaho’s Maya Kobylanski, who finished first and second, Lackland Henry raced in the top 10 the entire distance before closing to third at the end in 14:30.