Friday sports roundup: Loyola, Florence boys, girls to play in District 7-B title games

High school girls basketball

In the Southwest A district tournament, Hamilton scored a 44-40 win over Butte Central to reach the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as Layne Kearns led the way with 10 points. The Broncs will face Dillon, which posted a 54-25 win over Stevensville in the other semifinal. Frenchtown will play Butte Central for a trip to the third-place game, while Stevensville will play in the other loser-out game against Corvallis, which stayed alive with a 43-39 win over East Helena as Madeline Gilder scored a team-high 18 points.

In a pair of Western A divisional play-in game, Polson posted a 52-46 road win over Whitefish and Ronan scored a 50-33 home win over Libby. Olivia Heiner led Ronan with 11 points and LaReina Cordova added 10, while Libby's Taylor Munro had a game-high 15.

In the District 6-B tournament, Florence advanced to the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday by scoring a 65-57 win over Anaconda. Kasidy Yeoman led Florence with 24 points, Trista Williams poured in 15 and Kolbi Wood added 11. Loyola also moved on to the final with an 81-42 win over Deer Lodge. Four Breakers scored in double digits: Kennedy McCorkle 22, Gio Horner 16, Natalie Clevenger 13, Drew Lamb 10. Anaconda and Deer Lodge will play in the third-place game.

At the District 7-B tournament, Bigfork rolled to a 55-27 win over St. Ignatius to reach the championship game at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The Valkyries will play Eureka, which posted a 50-40 win over Thompson Falls in the other semifinal. Emma Berreth led Bigfork with 21 points, and Braeden Gunlock added 15. Eureka got 15 points from Reena Truman, 12 from Jimena Sanchez and 10 from Jadyn Pluid. Plains will play Thompson Falls and Troy will play St. Ignatius for a trip to the third-place game.

In the District 13-C tournament, Seeley-Swan cruised to a 68-28 win over Darby to make the championship game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday behind Emily Maughan's 20 points. Philipsburg toughed out a 41-40 win over Drummond in the other semifinal game. Reece Pitcher scored 12 points and Lucia Lee added 10 for Philipsburg, while Holly Hauptman led Drummond with 15. Victor, which had a 37-30 win over Linoln in a loser-out game, will face Darby and Drummond will play Valley Christian for a trip to the third-place game.

At the District 14-C tournament, Charlo doubled up Hot Springs, 42-21, to advance to the title game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings will play Clark Fork, which beat St. Regis, 46-38, in the other semifinal. Charlo was led by Mila Hawk's 17 points. Clark Fork got 13 from Lanie Crabb and 11 from Isabella Perieira, while St. Regis' Baylee Pruitt had 21 in a losing effort. Noxon will face St. Regis and Two Eagle River will play Hot Springs for a trip to the third-place game.

In regular-season Class AA play, Missoula Sentinel won big over Butte, 59-37. Kassidy Kirgan led the Spartans with 15 points, and Emily McElmurry added 13 points. Kodie Hoagland had 10 to pace the Bulldogs.

High school boys basketball

In the Southwest A district tournament, Hamilton lost to Dillon, 43-30, and Frenchtown lost to Butte Central, 53-36, in the semifinals. Corvallis will play Frenchtown and Hamilton will play East Helena for a trip to the third-place game. Stevensville was eliminated with a 48-39 loss to East Helena after losing its opener to Butte Central, 50-22, late Thursday.

In a pair of Western A divisional play-in games, Libby beat Whitefish, 43-34, and Columbia Falls topped Ronan, 63-62.

At the District 6-B tournament, Florence and Loyola will play in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Loyola won its opener, 88-64, against Arlee, which will play Deer Lodge in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In the District 7-B tournament, Bigfork tallied a 57-32 win over Thompson Falls to reach the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings had a trio of double-digit scorers: Eli Thorness 13, Bryce Gilliard 12 and Cole Knopik 12. Eureka also made the title game with a 65-53 win over St. Ignatius. Plains will face Thompson Falls and Troy will play St. Ignatius for a trip to the third-place game.

At the District 13-C tournament, Drummond doubled up Victor, 42-21, to reach the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday as Colt Parsons scored 10 points, Caleb Parke added nine and Cooper Bradshaw had eight. Darby rolled to a 74-56 win over Seeley-Swan in the other semifinal as five Tigers players scored in double digits: Preston Smith 17, Sawyer Townsend 14, Jackson Hundley 13, Hooper Reed 13 and Cullen Duggan 12. Philipsburg, which won a loser-out game over Lincoln, will play Victor and Seeley-Swan will take on Valley Christian for a trip to the third-place game.

In the District 14-C tournament, St. Regis cruised past Two Eagle River, 62-18, to reach the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Charlo tallied a 55-43 win over Hot Springs in the other semifinal. Clark Fork will face Two Eagle River and Noxon will play Hot Springs for a trip to the third-place game.

