Friday sports roundup: No. 8 Loyola Sacred Heart girls win at No. 6 Anaconda

High school girls basketball

In a clash of Class B ranked teams, No. 8 Loyola Sacred Heart won at No. 6 Anaconda Friday, 65-61. Charlotte Cummings led the Breakers with 17 points, followed by Kennedy McCorkle with 16, Natalie Clevenger 14 and Giovanna Horner 13. Alyssa Peterson led the Copperheads with 20 points. Loyola remained undefeated in league play under first-year coach Maddie Keast, a former Montana Lady Griz player.

Philipsburg stopped Superior Friday, 55-37. Asha Comings collected 14 points and Reece Pitcher 13 to lead the Prospectors. Cassie Green scored 13 points and Darby Haskins 12 for the Bobcats.

Eureka downed Libby Friday, 51-22. Jadyn Pluid scored 19 points and Ixone Coteron added 18 for the Lions. Rylee Boltz scored seven points for the Loggers.

Dillon won at Frenchtown, 63-27. Alexis Godin led the Broncs with six points.

Helena Capital outlasted Kalispell Flathead, 41-34. Maddy Moy scored 12 points for the Bravettes and Kennedy Moore added 11.

High school boys basketball

Missoula Big Sky posted a 76-69 win over Butte Friday. Jake Gardanier led the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Louis Sanders with 13, Shane Shepherd 12, Caden Bateman 11 and Josiah Cuaresma 10.

Loyola Sacred Heart rolled to a 66-29 win over Anaconda Friday. Reynolds Johnston led the Rams with 13 points, followed by Ethan Stack with 12 and Raef Konzen 11. Gabe Galle scored 10 points for the Copperheads.

Helena Capital topped Kalispell Flathead Friday, 48-43. Jostan Cripe led the Braves with 14 points.

Dillon dumped Frenchtown Friday, 49-34. Connor Michaud scored nine points for the Broncs and Devin Shelton added eight. Jonathan Kirkley collected 21 points for the Beavers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0