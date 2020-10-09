 Skip to main content
Friday's high school football scores
Friday's high school football scores

Friday's high school football scores

Big Sandy 46, Power-Dutton-Brady 29

Bigfork 54, Polson 40

Billings Central 41, Lewistown (Fergus) 15

Billings Senior 31, Billings Skyview 6

Billings West 56, Great Falls 27

Bridger 70, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Butte 42, Kalispell Flathead 13

Carter County 58, Plentywood 20

Charlo 69, Victor 6

Chinook 60, Choteau 28

Clark Fork 50, Arlee 14

Columbia Falls 32, Corvallis 0

Cut Bank def. Deer Lodge, forfeit

Dillon 34, Libby 14

Eureka 41, Missoula Loyola 6

Fairview 68, Forsyth 20

Flint Creek 74, Sheridan 0

Fort Benton 38, Simms 18

Frenchtown 34, Ronan 14

Great Falls Russell 42, Gallatin 21

Hamilton 54, Whitefish 23

Havre 26, Hardin 14

Helena 34, Kalispell Glacier 14

Helena Capital 28, Missoula Big Sky 12

Malta 36, Glasgow 14

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 49, Big Timber 0

Miles City 41, Sidney 28

Missoula Sentinel 64, Missoula Hellgate 0

Mon-Dak 57, Broadus 6

Park City 46, Joliet 42

Red Lodge 28, Fairfield 20

Thompson Falls 75, Troy 0

Whitehall 45, Columbus 24

