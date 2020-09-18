Friday's high school football scores

Football
Friday scores
Big Timber 16, Boulder 15
Billings Central 42, Hardin 0
Billings Senior 28, Great Falls 14
Billings West 41, Great Falls Russell 0
Broadview-Lavina 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Charlo 52, Troy 0
Columbus 48, Three Forks 6
Eureka 40, Anaconda 7
Fairfield 30, Conrad 24
Frenchtown 40, Stevensville 0
Glasgow 44, Cut Bank 7
Glendive 32, Havre 14
Hamilton 37, Dillon 14
Helena 48, Missoula Big Sky 7
Huntley Project 48, Colstrip 22
Kalispell Glacier 33, Butte 17
Laurel 31, Sidney 7
Manhattan 52, Loyola 7
Miles City 22, Lewistown 7
Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0
Mon-Dak 48, Forsyth 14
Richey-Lambert 47, Wibaux 20
Scobey 56, Carter County 22
Shields Valley 48, Custer-Hysham 21
