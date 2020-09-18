 Skip to main content
Friday's high school football scores
agate

Football

Friday scores

Big Timber 16, Boulder 15

Billings Central 42, Hardin 0

Billings Senior 28, Great Falls 14

Billings West 41, Great Falls Russell 0

Broadview-Lavina 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Charlo 52, Troy 0

Columbus 48, Three Forks 6

Eureka 40, Anaconda 7

Fairfield 30, Conrad 24

Frenchtown 40, Stevensville 0

Glasgow 44, Cut Bank 7

Glendive 32, Havre 14

Hamilton 37, Dillon 14

Helena 48, Missoula Big Sky 7

Huntley Project 48, Colstrip 22

Kalispell Glacier 33, Butte 17

Laurel 31, Sidney 7

Manhattan 52, Loyola 7

Miles City 22, Lewistown 7

Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0

Mon-Dak 48, Forsyth 14

Richey-Lambert 47, Wibaux 20

Scobey 56, Carter County 22

Shields Valley 48, Custer-Hysham 21

