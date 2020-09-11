Friday's high school results

Cross country
Flathead Invitational
At Kalispell
Boys
Team scores: Sentinel 28, Hellgate 41, Helena Capital 94, Glacier 105, Helena 136, Flathead 156, Big Sky 177, Butte 200.
Top 10: Tanner Klumph, Sentinel, 16:12.09; Miles Colescott, Hellgate, 16:32.14; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Hellgate, 16:39.73; Wyatt Mortenson, Sentinel, 16:53.83; Sam Ells, Glacier, 16:55.24; Chase Green, Sentinel, 17:03.37; Finneas Colescott, Hellgate, 17:10.59; Keagen Crosby, Sentinel, 17:12.14; Jacob Sriraman, Sentinel, 17:15.79; Corbin Johnson, Sentinel, 17:25.12.
Girls
Team scores: Hellgate 33, Helena 51, Flathead 72, Sentinel 92, Helena Capital 109, Glacier 173, Big Sky 187.
Top 10: Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 18:46.88; Kensey May, Hellgate, 18:58.01; Sage Brooks, Hellgate, 19:04.02; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:44.24; Hailey Nielson, Butte, 19:59.71; Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena, 20:08.07; Abby Kendrick, Hellgate, 20:11.57; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 20:15.22; Rose Wiltse, Hellgate, 20:18.60; Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 20:27.46.
Golf
Cabinet View Invitational
At Libby
Boys
Team scores: Whitefish 348, Polson 366, Columbia Falls 381, Ronan 383, Libby 410, Browning 434.
Top 5: Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 75; Luke Sova, Columbia Falls, 84; Mason Gotham, Libby, and Ruben Couture, Ronan, and Cody Brothwell, Columbia Falls, 86.
Girls
Team scores: Ronan 101, Whitefish 403, Polson 414, Browning 426, Columbia Falls 467.
Top 5: Ellie Thiel, Polson, 83; Macao Jackson, Ronan, 89; Kendall Reed, Whitefish, 91; Anna Elm, Whitefish, 96; Jill SureChief, Browning, 98.
Helena Invitational
Thursday at Bill Roberts
Boys
Team scores: Glacier 293, Flathead 306, Sentinel 307, Helena Capital 310, Helena 313, Missoula Hellgate 332, Missoula Big Sky 336, Belgrade 338.
Top 10: Tyler Avery, Glacier 66; Ezra Epperly, Flathead 68; Logan Meyer, Helena 68; Will Salonen, Glacier 73; Kade McDonough, Sentinel 74; Hayden Ellis, Big Sky 74; Caswell Bloomquist, Capital 74; Austin Zeller, Helena 75; Kadin Gall, Flathead 76. (tie for 10th) Cale Hines, Capital 77; Coby Kunda, Glacier 77; Sam Manaker, Glacier 77; Jaden Dennis, Sentinel 77; Andrew Hauser, Sentinel 77.
Girls
Team scores: Glacier 367, Helena Capital 370, Flathead 401, Missoula Hellgate 463, Belgrade 471.
Top 10: Marcella Mercer, Flathead 69; Lauren Williams, Helena 76; Alana Griffin, Glacier 84; Celi Chapman, Helena 87; Lexi McNew, Capital 87; Zita Gravely, Capital 89; Chloe Tanner, Glacier 90; Kenna Sandler, Glacier 95; Makayla Bury, Capital 95; Stella Claridge, Glacier 98.
Soccer
Late Thursday
At Kalispell
Boys
Missoula Big Sky 0 0 — 0
Glacier 3 7 — 10
G - Daniel Camp (Parker Creer), 1:00
G - Camp (Caleb Heil), 10:00
G - Hunter Lisowski (Sam Ells), 26:00
G - Creer (Sol Dalla Betta), 44:00
G - Braden Nitschelm (unassisted), 46:00
G - Nitschelm (unassisted), 50:00
G - Sullivan Coggins (Creer), 55:00
G - Zane Elliott (Ells), 57:00
G - Bridger Dalla Betta (Harrison Sanders), 62:00
G - John Pyron (penalty kick), 76:00
Shots on goal - Glacier 31, Big Sky 1; Goalie saves - Glacier 0 (John Pyron, Dylan Holly), Big Sky 15; Corner kicks - Glacier 5, Big Sky 0; Fouls - Glacier 3, Big Sky 3; Cards - none.
Girls
Missoula Big Sky 0 1 — 1
Glacier 2 2 — 4
G - Madison Becker (Kenzie Williams), 4:00
G - Reese Leichtfuss (Emily Cleveland), 25:00
G - Becker (Leichtfuss), 50:00
G - Raegan Brisendine (penalty kick) 67:00
BS - Mazey Kasberg, 73:00
Shots on goal - Glacier 19, Big Sky 9; Goalie saves - Glacier 7 (Ella Wilson), Big Sky 12 (Miya Nash); Corner kicks - Glacier 2, Big Sky 3; Fouls - Glacier 7, Big Sky 8; Cards - none.
Sentinel 0 3 — 3
Flathead 1 2 — 3
F - Tessa Smith (Ellie Hawes), 29:00
S - n/a, 55:00
S - Aiden Ortt, 58:00
F - Skye Thompson (Lily Tanko), 59:00
F - Thompson (PK) 62:00
S - Kat Colyer, 68:00
Shots on goal - Flathead 11, Sentinel 8; Goalie saves - Flathead 8 (Sarah Harrison), Sentinel 5; Corner kicks - Flathead 4, Sentinel 6; Fouls - Flathead 8, Sentinel 9; Cards - none.
Whitefish 1 1 — 2
Stevensville 0 0 — 0
W - Brooke Roberts (Sami Galbraith), 9:00
W - Sophie Olson (Adrienne Healy) 57:00
Shots on goal - Whitefish - 37, Stevi 5; Goalie saves - Whitefish 5 (Sami Galbraith), Stevi 21; Corner kicks - Whitefish 6, Stevi 0; Fouls - Whitefish 8, Stevi 9; Cards - Whitefish 1.
Volleyball
Polson def. Browning
25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Browning: Kills: 15 (Gianna Vickers 5); Blocks 7 (Abby Bullcalf 4); Digs: 104 (Piitahki Armstrong 39); Assists: 45 (Sierha Eaton 14); Aces: 4 (Eaton 3).
Polson: Kills: 33 (Maggie Todd 15); Blocks: 2 (Todd, Turquoise Pierre); Digs: 33 (Todd 7, Ara Mercer 7); Assists: 30 (Hallie Moss 14); Aces: 13 (Ellis 4, Moss 4).
Football
Thompson Falls 52, Seeley-Swan 0
Seeley-Swan;0;0;0;0;—;0
Thompson Falls;22;16;6;8;—;52
Top scorers for Blue Hawks: Kade Pardee and Roman Sparks.
Friday scores
Big Sandy 68, Box Elder 13
Billings Central 21, Sidney 18
Billings West 62, Billings Skyview 7
Carter County 76, Culbertson 20
Charlo 50, Plains 0
Dillon 41, Butte Central 0
Eureka def. Deer Lodge, forfeit
Fairfield 40, Cut Bank 7
Florence 48, Anaconda 6
Fort Benton 72, Rocky Boy 6
Glasgow 46, Baker 12
Great Falls 48, Gallatin 14
Great Falls Russell 27, Belgrade 0
Harlem 34, Wolf Point 21
Helena 14, Butte 9
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 60, Winnett-Grass Range 18
Jefferson (Boulder) 20, Columbus 18
Joliet 58, Ennis 0
Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 20
Laurel 42, Havre 0
Libby 30, Ronan 14
Malta 8, Conrad 6
Manhattan 47, Three Forks 0
Miles City 55, Glendive 13
Missoula Big Sky 48, Missoula Hellgate 20
Missoula Sentinel 59, Kalispell Flathead 19
Mullan/St. Regis, Idaho 76, Arlee 36
Polson 18, Browning 12
Red Lodge 34, Colstrip 6
Roundup 52, Poplar 6
Scobey 66, Broadus 6
Shepherd 7, Huntley Project 6
