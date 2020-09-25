 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's high school results
agate

Friday's high school results

{{featured_button_text}}
high school gym gymnasium stockimage

Golf

Western AA Divisionals in Butte

Boys

Team scores: Glacier 626, Sentinel 646, Helena Capital 648, Hellgate 679, Flathead 688, Big Sky 717, Helena High 728.

Top individuals: Ezra Epperly, Flathead, 73-76-149; Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 74-77-151; Caswell Bloomquist, Capital, 76-76-152; Keaton Cassidy, Glacier, 77-80-157; Sam Manaker, Glacier, 84-73-157; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 76-82-158; Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 81-77-158; Coby Kunda, Glacier, 77-82-159; Dutch Teders, Capital, 84-76-160; Will Salonen, Glacier, 84-77-161.

Girls

Team scores: Butte High 718, Helena Capital 782, Flathead 824, Glacier 832.

Top individuals: Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 84-82-166; Ella Prigge, Butte, 84-84-168; Marcella Mercer, Flathead, 86-83-169; Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 91-92-183; Lauren Williams, Helena, 92-92-184; Alana Griffin, Glacier, 91-94-185; Mackenzie Finnegan, Butte, 101-87-188; Celi Chapman, 98-91-189; Megan Swanson, Capital, 95-99-194; Paige O'Mara, Capital, 98-96-194. 

Friday football scores

Baker 42, Roundup 6

Billings Central 28, Laurel 14

Billings Senior 59, Belgrade 21

Billings Skyview 20, Great Falls Russell 0

Billings West 70, Gallatin 0

Bozeman 30, Great Falls 7

Carter County 42, Forsyth 0

Colstrip 48, Wolf Point 7

Columbus 48, Anaconda 2

Flint Creek 46, Charlo 0

Florence def. Deer Lodge, forfeit

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 73, Richey-Lambert 36

Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 64, Harlem 8

Hamilton 21, Frenchtown 6

Helena 55, Missoula Hellgate 14

Helena Capital 41, Kalispell Flathead 0

Huntley Project 33, Red Lodge 27

Joliet 62, Twin Bridges 12

Kalispell Glacier 36, Missoula Big Sky 18

Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Havre 0

Libby 42, Polson 6

Manhattan 42, Whitehall 0

Miles City 47, Hardin 8

Missoula Sentinel 52, Butte 7

Sidney 31, Glendive 26

Thompson Falls 52, Arlee 0

Townsend 35, Jefferson (Boulder) 14

Whitefish 41, Ronan 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridger vs. Fromberg, ccd.

Butte Central vs. Stevensville, ccd.

Colstrip vs. Poplar, ppd.

Fort Benton vs. Great Falls Central, ccd.

Wolf Point vs. Fairfield, ppd.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News