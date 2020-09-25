Friday's high school results

Golf
Western AA Divisionals in Butte
Boys
Team scores: Glacier 626, Sentinel 646, Helena Capital 648, Hellgate 679, Flathead 688, Big Sky 717, Helena High 728.
Top individuals: Ezra Epperly, Flathead, 73-76-149; Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 74-77-151; Caswell Bloomquist, Capital, 76-76-152; Keaton Cassidy, Glacier, 77-80-157; Sam Manaker, Glacier, 84-73-157; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 76-82-158; Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 81-77-158; Coby Kunda, Glacier, 77-82-159; Dutch Teders, Capital, 84-76-160; Will Salonen, Glacier, 84-77-161.
Girls
Team scores: Butte High 718, Helena Capital 782, Flathead 824, Glacier 832.
Top individuals: Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 84-82-166; Ella Prigge, Butte, 84-84-168; Marcella Mercer, Flathead, 86-83-169; Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 91-92-183; Lauren Williams, Helena, 92-92-184; Alana Griffin, Glacier, 91-94-185; Mackenzie Finnegan, Butte, 101-87-188; Celi Chapman, 98-91-189; Megan Swanson, Capital, 95-99-194; Paige O'Mara, Capital, 98-96-194.
Friday football scores
Baker 42, Roundup 6
Billings Central 28, Laurel 14
Billings Senior 59, Belgrade 21
Billings Skyview 20, Great Falls Russell 0
Billings West 70, Gallatin 0
Bozeman 30, Great Falls 7
Carter County 42, Forsyth 0
Colstrip 48, Wolf Point 7
Columbus 48, Anaconda 2
Flint Creek 46, Charlo 0
Florence def. Deer Lodge, forfeit
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 73, Richey-Lambert 36
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 64, Harlem 8
Hamilton 21, Frenchtown 6
Helena 55, Missoula Hellgate 14
Helena Capital 41, Kalispell Flathead 0
Huntley Project 33, Red Lodge 27
Joliet 62, Twin Bridges 12
Kalispell Glacier 36, Missoula Big Sky 18
Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Havre 0
Libby 42, Polson 6
Manhattan 42, Whitehall 0
Miles City 47, Hardin 8
Missoula Sentinel 52, Butte 7
Sidney 31, Glendive 26
Thompson Falls 52, Arlee 0
Townsend 35, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
Whitefish 41, Ronan 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridger vs. Fromberg, ccd.
Butte Central vs. Stevensville, ccd.
Colstrip vs. Poplar, ppd.
Fort Benton vs. Great Falls Central, ccd.
Wolf Point vs. Fairfield, ppd.
