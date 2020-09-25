Friday's prep roundup: Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team steamrolls Butte

Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-2 with a 36-18 loss at Class AA fifth-ranked Kalispell Glacier. The Eagles capitalized on a Wolfpack fumble in taking a 6-0 lead on a Colter Janacaro 3-yard run, but it was all Glacier for the next two quarters. Jake Rendina scored on a 9-yard run as the hosts built an 8-6 halftime lead, then broke the game open with three TD runs by Rendina in the third stanza. Wyatt Thomason added a 13-yard TD scamper in the fourth frame. Big Sky scored two late TDs — one on a Tre Reed 19-yard pass from Janacaro and one on a Janacaro 5-yard run.