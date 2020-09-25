Friday's prep roundup: Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team steamrolls Butte

Football
Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel boosted its record to 3-0 Friday with a 52-7 blowout win at Butte. The Spartans scored on their first four possessions. Camden Sirmon hit Haiden Crews for a 43-yard TD pass to open the scoring. Charlie Kirgan's 1-yard dive helped make the score 14-0. A double pass resulted in a TD reception for TJ Rausch. Kirgan and Dayton Bay later scored on short run plays to make the score 35-0 at halftime. Camdin Dirnberger's 36-yard field goal started the second-half scoring for Sentinel. Kirgan later scored on a 46-yard pass and Sirmon scored on a 37-yard run. Butte scored late to avert the shutout.
Loyola Sacred Heart fell to 0-3 with a loss at Class B eighth-ranked Bigfork, 43-0. Coached by Jim Benn, who served as offensive coordinator and athletic director for the Rams last season, the Vikings raced to a 13-0 lead in the first period. Loyola transfer Cormac Benn scored on a 1-yard plunge and later on a 2-yard dive. Benn added a TD run from 6 yards away as the hosts built a 19-0 halftime lead. Late in the third period, Benn made it 27-0 with a 35-yard TD scamper. Bigfork then added a defensive touchdown when Wyatt Herd intecepted a pass and struck paydirt. Bigfork added a fourth-quarter score on a Cole McManaway 12-yard run. Keenan Russell finished with 74 passing yards for the Rams.
Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-2 with a 36-18 loss at Class AA fifth-ranked Kalispell Glacier. The Eagles capitalized on a Wolfpack fumble in taking a 6-0 lead on a Colter Janacaro 3-yard run, but it was all Glacier for the next two quarters. Jake Rendina scored on a 9-yard run as the hosts built an 8-6 halftime lead, then broke the game open with three TD runs by Rendina in the third stanza. Wyatt Thomason added a 13-yard TD scamper in the fourth frame. Big Sky scored two late TDs — one on a Tre Reed 19-yard pass from Janacaro and one on a Janacaro 5-yard run.
Unbeaten Thompson Falls blitzed Arlee for a 52-0 win. Roman Sparks scored on two run plays before Lucas Andersen struck paydirt on a 70-yard pass from Sparks. Kade Pardee added two TD runs and Trae Thilmony one.
Kalispell Flathead fell to 0-3 with a 41-0 loss to Helena Capital (1-2). Whitefish moved to 3-2 with a big win at Ronan, 41-12. Columbus whipped Anaconda, 48-2. Libby dumped Polson in a battle of 3-1 teams, 42-6. Clark Fork (3-2) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 40-0 win at Seeley-Swan. In a battle of unbeatens, No. 2 Flint Creek whipped No. 7 Charlo, 46-0. St. Ignatius beat Darby, 34-14. Hot Sulphur Springs knocked off Noxon, 33-18. Columbia Falls stormed past Browning, 48-14.
Golf
Kalispell Flathead’s Ezra Epperly earned boys medalist honors at the first-ever Western AA divisional tourney Friday. He followed up a Thursday round of 73 with a 76 on Friday at Fairmont Hot Springs. Missoula Sentinel’s Kade McDonough finished two strokes behind him at 151 and Caswell Bloomquist of Helena Capital was third at 152.
Kalispell Glacier earned the boys’ team championship at 626, beating runner-up Sentinel by 20 strokes. The Wolfpack followed Thursday’s 314 with a 312.
The girls team title went to Butte, who finished with a score of 718. Bulldogs junior Kodie Hoagland claimed medalist honors with a 36-hole total of 166.
Butte's Ella Prigge finished second after carding 84 two days in a row. Kalispell Flathead’s Marcella Mercer finished third at 169.
All of the aforementioned golfers will compete in the State AA meet Thursday and Friday at Larchmont and the Missoula Country Club.
