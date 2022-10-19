Glacier's Speer, Flathead's Hollman are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Haven Speer of Kalispell Glacier and Bauer Hollman of Kalispell Flathead were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Speer collected 10 kills and 17 assists in a volleyball win over crosstown rival Flathead last Thursday. Glacier rolled in straight sets.

Hollman won the boys' race in the Glacier Invitational cross country event on Oct. 12 at Rebecca Farm. The junior posted a time of 17 minutes, 13.4 seconds.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.