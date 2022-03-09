 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glacier's Sullivan, Flathead's Moy voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Kalispell Glacier's Connor Sullivan and Kalispell Flathead's Maddy Moy were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sullivan scored 18 points in helping his team earn a state berth with a win over Missoula Hellgate Saturday. He scored a team-high 10 points in a blowout win over Kalispell Flathead last Friday.

Moy collected 11 points, five assists and three steals in a state-berth-clinching win over Helena Capital on Friday. She had 11 points and five steals in a win over Missoula Big Sky last Thursday.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

